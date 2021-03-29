أمريكا.. مقتل سائق مسلم وانتقادات شديدة لاستغلال الحادث (فيديو)

البث الحي
السائق الأمريكي من أصل باكستاني محمد أنور (مواقع التواصل)
29/3/2021-|آخر تحديث: 29/3/202103:04 PM (مكة المكرمة)

تصدر حادث قتل، وقع الثلاثاء الماضي، في الولايات المتحدة منصات التواصل، لا سيّما لاستغلال المسؤولين الحادث في تسليط الضوء على تكرار سرقة السيارات، ما بدا أنه تحامل على الضحايا.

وتصدر الأمريكي من أصل باكستاني، محمد أنور، الحديث على منصات، في أمريكا، بعد مقتله على يد فتاتين في وسط العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن خلال محاولة الفتاتين سرقة سيارته.

وعقب مقتله، نشرت رئيسة بلدية واشنطن، موريل باوزر، عبر حسابها في تويتر مقطع فيديو للتوعية بطرق منع سرقة السيارات، قائلة “اتبع الخطوات الآتية حتى لا تصبح سيارتك هدفًا للسرقة”، ما فسّره ناشطون على أنه تجاهل لحادث أليم وتنصل من المسؤولية واستخفاف بمقتل أنور (66 عامًا)، واستغلال سيئ للحادث.

وحذفت باوزر تغريدتها لاحقًا بعدما قوبلت بسيل من الانتقادات، من بينها تغريدة للصحفية ناتاليا أنتونوفا قالت فيها “توقيت مروِّع لهذه التغريدة”، مضيفة “حتى لو لم يكن محمد قد مات؛ فإن حوادث السيارات وباء متوطن في واشنطن”.

وكانت فتاتان (13 و15 عامًا) قد هاجمتا سائق الأوبر بصاعق كهربائي بالقرب من محطة متور (نيفي يارد) في محاولة لطرده من سيارته، وذلك بعد توصيله لأحد الطلبات المرتبطة بعمله في شركة “أوبر إيتس” لتوصيل الطعام.

واتهمت الفتاة صاحبة الصغرى السائق بسرقة هاتفها في اللحظة التي ركبا فيها مكان السائق والكرسي المجاور له للهروب بالسيارة، لكنه قفز داخل السيارة بشكل جزئي، وانقلبت السيارة بعد انحرافها يمينًا وسقط أنور على جانب الطريق، ما أدى إلى وفاته لاحقًا.

وقالت الشرطة على حسابها الرسمي إنها قبضت على الفتاتين، فيما تحدث بعض أقارب أنور، على فيسبوك عن صدمة العائلة وغضبها مما حدث معه، مشيرين إلى أنه كان مصدر الدخل الوحيد للعائلة.

وتفاعل ناشطون مع الحادث المأساوي مؤكدين تضامنهم مع أسرته، ورفضهم لتغريدة باوزر التي حمّلت فيها الأبرياء مسؤولية القيام بدور الشرطة.

وهاجر أنور من باكستان في 2014 إلى ولاية فيرجينيا الأمريكية، وكان يطمح في حياة مستقرة وآمنة، وفق ناشطين على منصات التواصل.

 

