أمريكا.. مقتل سائق مسلم وانتقادات شديدة لاستغلال الحادث (فيديو)

تصدر حادث قتل، وقع الثلاثاء الماضي، في الولايات المتحدة منصات التواصل، لا سيّما لاستغلال المسؤولين الحادث في تسليط الضوء على تكرار سرقة السيارات، ما بدا أنه تحامل على الضحايا.

وتصدر الأمريكي من أصل باكستاني، محمد أنور، الحديث على منصات، في أمريكا، بعد مقتله على يد فتاتين في وسط العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن خلال محاولة الفتاتين سرقة سيارته.

وعقب مقتله، نشرت رئيسة بلدية واشنطن، موريل باوزر، عبر حسابها في تويتر مقطع فيديو للتوعية بطرق منع سرقة السيارات، قائلة “اتبع الخطوات الآتية حتى لا تصبح سيارتك هدفًا للسرقة”، ما فسّره ناشطون على أنه تجاهل لحادث أليم وتنصل من المسؤولية واستخفاف بمقتل أنور (66 عامًا)، واستغلال سيئ للحادث.

وحذفت باوزر تغريدتها لاحقًا بعدما قوبلت بسيل من الانتقادات، من بينها تغريدة للصحفية ناتاليا أنتونوفا قالت فيها “توقيت مروِّع لهذه التغريدة”، مضيفة “حتى لو لم يكن محمد قد مات؛ فإن حوادث السيارات وباء متوطن في واشنطن”.

Horrible timing on this clearly scheduled tweet. And even if Mohammed Anwar wasn’t dead, carjackings are a plague in DC — there isn’t a lot you can do wrt risk reduction besides simply not driving a car. This was broad daylight. https://t.co/X1ehGtUVRd — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) March 28, 2021

وكانت فتاتان (13 و15 عامًا) قد هاجمتا سائق الأوبر بصاعق كهربائي بالقرب من محطة متور (نيفي يارد) في محاولة لطرده من سيارته، وذلك بعد توصيله لأحد الطلبات المرتبطة بعمله في شركة “أوبر إيتس” لتوصيل الطعام.

When I hear of a 13 & 15 year old charged w/ murder: I dont think "killer." I think "child."

I dont think "punishment." I think "help."

I dont think "murder." I think "tragedy" for all. We can call for justice for Mohammad Anwar w/o calling for the heads of young black girls. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 28, 2021

واتهمت الفتاة صاحبة الصغرى السائق بسرقة هاتفها في اللحظة التي ركبا فيها مكان السائق والكرسي المجاور له للهروب بالسيارة، لكنه قفز داخل السيارة بشكل جزئي، وانقلبت السيارة بعد انحرافها يمينًا وسقط أنور على جانب الطريق، ما أدى إلى وفاته لاحقًا.

⚠️Uber Eats driver killed during armed carjacking in D.C. pic.twitter.com/kFGuhz0xnz — Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 27, 2021

وقالت الشرطة على حسابها الرسمي إنها قبضت على الفتاتين، فيما تحدث بعض أقارب أنور، على فيسبوك عن صدمة العائلة وغضبها مما حدث معه، مشيرين إلى أنه كان مصدر الدخل الوحيد للعائلة.

MPD announces arrests in a Homicide and Armed Carjacking (Taser) offense that occurred on 3/23/21 in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with these arrests! Release: https://t.co/h2vCGQJ8y1 pic.twitter.com/Itpfuazpsa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2021

وتفاعل ناشطون مع الحادث المأساوي مؤكدين تضامنهم مع أسرته، ورفضهم لتغريدة باوزر التي حمّلت فيها الأبرياء مسؤولية القيام بدور الشرطة.

I find it maddening and appalling how many people pull their phones out when crimes are being committed to film instead of helping. I’ve seen far too many videos of this. ENOUGH. Not blaming bystanders for his death, but Mohammad Anwar might still be alive if people intervened. — VF (@TheVFCastro) March 28, 2021

Conservative media is pushing a video on here that captured the violent murder of Mohammad Anwar yesterday. They are feverishly sharing it because the perps are young and black and CNN stupidly used the word accident in a tweet. It’s a horrible video, avoid the trend. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 28, 2021

وهاجر أنور من باكستان في 2014 إلى ولاية فيرجينيا الأمريكية، وكان يطمح في حياة مستقرة وآمنة، وفق ناشطين على منصات التواصل.

Mohammad, Anwar- a frontline HERO was killed in an attempted car hijacking by 2 teenage girls This 66 year old man immigrated from Pakistan to America for a better life for him and his family. He was killed in the Navy Yard area of D.C while delivering Uber Eats. KNOW HIS NAME pic.twitter.com/ihiwZ1WV6H — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 27, 2021

I will never understand the people who stand by and film while someone is being assaulted two feet away. Mohammad Anwar needed help, but people were too busy filming and gawking to intervene. He deserved better. — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 27, 2021