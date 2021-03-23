أستراليا.. إجلاء الآلاف في أسوأ فيضانات منذ نصف القرن (فيديو)

أصدرت السلطات الأسترالية، اليوم الثلاثاء، تحذيرات جديدة من الفيضانات وكذلك أوامر إجلاء بعد أن هطلت الأمطار الغزيرة مجددا على مناطق عدة في البلاد لتغمر المنازل والطرق وتغرق الماشية في أسوأ فيضانات تشهدها البلاد منذ نحو نصف القرن.

ونشرت الهيئة الوطنية للأرصاد الجوية تحذيرات في جميع ولايات ومناطق البلاد باستثناء واحدة، الأمر الذي يؤثر على نحو عشرة ملايين من السكان البالغ عددهم نحو 25 مليونا.

وفي السياق، قال رئيس الوزراء سكوت موريسون للصحفيين “وضع الأمطار والفيضانات لا يزال صعبا للغاية”.

ولم ترد تقارير عن وفيات بسبب حالة الطقس لكن خدمات الطوارئ أنقذت الآلاف في الأيام القليلة الماضية، كما أصدرت السلطات أوامر بإجلاء نحو 22 ألفا من السكان لينضموا إلى قرابة 18400 أجلتهم بالفعل.

وأظهرت صور نشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي جسورًا غمرتها المياه بالكامل وحيوانات تقطعت بها السبل ومنازل غارقة في نيو ساوث ويلز الولاية الأكثر سكانا والأشد تضررا.

ومن المتوقع أن يبدأ الطقس في التحسن، غدا الأربعاء، لكن المسؤولين حذروا المتضررين من العودة لديارهم على الفور، إذ تتسبب الأمطار المستمرة في زيادة مناسيب المياه في الأنهار.

