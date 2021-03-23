البث الحي
الأخبار|أستراليا

أستراليا.. إجلاء الآلاف في أسوأ فيضانات منذ نصف القرن (فيديو)

23/3/2021-|آخر تحديث: 23/3/202109:30 PM (مكة المكرمة)

أصدرت السلطات الأسترالية، اليوم الثلاثاء، تحذيرات جديدة من الفيضانات وكذلك أوامر إجلاء بعد أن هطلت الأمطار الغزيرة مجددا على مناطق عدة في البلاد لتغمر المنازل والطرق وتغرق الماشية في أسوأ فيضانات تشهدها البلاد منذ نحو نصف القرن.

ونشرت الهيئة الوطنية للأرصاد الجوية تحذيرات في جميع ولايات ومناطق البلاد باستثناء واحدة، الأمر الذي يؤثر على نحو عشرة ملايين من السكان البالغ عددهم نحو 25 مليونا.

وفي السياق، قال رئيس الوزراء سكوت موريسون للصحفيين “وضع الأمطار والفيضانات لا يزال صعبا للغاية”.

ولم ترد تقارير عن وفيات بسبب حالة الطقس لكن خدمات الطوارئ أنقذت الآلاف في الأيام القليلة الماضية، كما أصدرت السلطات أوامر بإجلاء نحو 22 ألفا من السكان لينضموا إلى قرابة 18400 أجلتهم بالفعل.

وأظهرت صور نشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي جسورًا غمرتها المياه بالكامل وحيوانات تقطعت بها السبل ومنازل غارقة في نيو ساوث ويلز الولاية الأكثر سكانا والأشد تضررا.

ومن المتوقع أن يبدأ الطقس في التحسن، غدا الأربعاء، لكن المسؤولين حذروا المتضررين من العودة لديارهم على الفور، إذ تتسبب الأمطار المستمرة في زيادة مناسيب المياه في الأنهار.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + رويترز

حول هذه القصة

المزيد من الأخبار

طائر يبيض على أرض الملعب أثناء مباراة كرة قدم في البرازيل (فيديو)

الطائر اقتحم أرضية الملعب وقرر أن يبيض وسط الميدان (مواقع التواصل)

أمريكا.. كشف هوية مرتكب حادث “كولورادو” والدوافع لا تزال مجهولة

أحمد العليوي العيسى المتهم بإطلاق النار في ولاية كولورادو الأمريكية (مواقع التواصل)

جدل وشكوك جديدة حول فعالية لقاح أسترازينيكا.. ما القصة؟

منظمة الصحة العالمية أوصت بمواصلة استخدام لقاح أسترازينيكا (رويترز)

مكتب البرلمان التونسي يعاقب عبير موسي.. إليك التفاصيل

رئيسة "الحزب الدستوري الحر" عبير موسي (مواقع التواصل)
الأكثر قراءة

المغربي ياسين بونو أول حارس مرمى عربي يسجل هدفا عالميا في الدوريات الكبرى (فيديو)

المغربي ياسين بونو أول حارس مرمى

معركة شرسة بين فيلين في سيرك.. وروسيا تفتح تحقيقا رسميا (فيديو)

بفضل تدخل المدربين لم يصب أحد من المتفرجين (يوتيوب)

مصر.. عاصفة ترابية تتسبب في سقوط مآذن مساجد وأضرار للمنازل (فيديو)

آثار انهيار مأذنة مسجد بمحافظة البحيرة نتيجة العاصفة الترابية (مواقع التواصل)

انزعج من أذان الفجر فقتل المؤذن (فيديو)

لحظة القبض على الجاني (مواقع التواصل)