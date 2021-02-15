البث الحي
الأخبار|اليابان

شاهد: يابانيون يسجلون لحظات الرعب أثناء وقوع زلزال فوكوشيما

15/2/2021

سجل يابانيون لحظات الرعب من داخل المنازل والمكاتب بسبب قوة زلزال ضرب فوكوشيما أمس الأحد.

وتسبب الزلزال في إصابة أكثر من 100 شخص كما أدى إلى توقف حركة القطارات في مناطق واسعة شمال شرقي البلاد، بعد تصدع المسارات.

وضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 7.3 درجات على مقياس ريختر، المنطقة ذاتها التي ضربها زلزال فوكوشيما قبل نحو 10 سنوات وتسبب في كارثة آنذاك.

وأدى زلزال أمس إلى تصدع الجدران وتحطم النوافذ، بالإضافة إلى حدوث انهيارات أرضية في فوكوشيما القريبة من مركز الزلزال.

كما شعر سكان العاصمة طوكيو بالزلزال رغم بعدها مئات الكيلومترات عن مركزه، وأدى إلى اهتزاز المباني.

ولم يُرصد أي خلل في محطات الطاقة النووية في المناطق المتضررة، وهي نفس المناطق التي ضربها زلزال 2011 وأعقبه تسونامي وأسفرا عن مقتل وفقدان نحو عشرين ألف شخص خلّفا نحو 20 ألف قتيل ومفقود.

وتقع اليابان عند “حزام النار” بالمحيط الهادي، وهي منطقة تشهد نشاطا زلزاليا كثيفا.

وحذرت السلطات من احتمال حدوث مزيد من الهزات الارتدادية الكبرى في الأيام المقبلة ووقوع انهيارات أرضية لاسيما مع هطول متوقع للأمطار.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل + وكالات

حول هذه القصة

المزيد من الأخبار

محلل سوداني للجزيرة مباشر: تسليم البشير للجنائية الدولية سينهى الشكوك حول محاكمته (فيديو)

الرئيس السوداني المخلوع عمر البشير خلال إحدى جلسات محاكمته (وكالة الأنباء السودانية)

دراسة بريطانية تحدد معاقل تفشي جائحة كورونا

دراسة بريطانية تشير إلى أن السوبر ماركت معقل تفشى الفيروس

استعانت بـ”غراء الغوريلا” لتثبيت شعرها فدخلت غرفة العمليات (فيديو)

تمكنت الأمريكية تيسيكا من فك شعرها الملتصق بالغراء بعد شهر كامل من المعاناة (مواقع التواصل)

طبيب يثير سخرية رواد مواقع التواصل بمشهد تمثيلي عن تلقي لقاح كورونا (فيديو)

الطبيب اللبناني ربيع شاهين خلال تصوير مشهد حصوله على لقاح كورونا (مواقع التواصل)
الأكثر قراءة

“الانهيار أو الحرب الأهلية”.. يزيد صايغ يكشف مستقبل النظام العسكري في مصر (فيديو)

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (غيتي - أرشيفية)

النظام المصري وأسر المعارضين.. عبد الله الشريف يكشف ما فعلته السلطات بشقيقيه (فيديو)

الفنان المصري عبد الله الشريف

وزير الخارجية المصري: نرصد يوميا كل ما يبثه الإعلام في قطر ليكون محل مراجعة (فيديو)

“نفثت دخانا وابتلعت ثعبانا”.. سمكة تشعل الجدل على منصات التواصل (فيديو)

سمكة تلتهم ثعبانا أكبر من حجمها (مواقع التواصل)