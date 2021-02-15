شاهد: يابانيون يسجلون لحظات الرعب أثناء وقوع زلزال فوكوشيما

سجل يابانيون لحظات الرعب من داخل المنازل والمكاتب بسبب قوة زلزال ضرب فوكوشيما أمس الأحد.

وتسبب الزلزال في إصابة أكثر من 100 شخص كما أدى إلى توقف حركة القطارات في مناطق واسعة شمال شرقي البلاد، بعد تصدع المسارات.

وضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 7.3 درجات على مقياس ريختر، المنطقة ذاتها التي ضربها زلزال فوكوشيما قبل نحو 10 سنوات وتسبب في كارثة آنذاك.

وأدى زلزال أمس إلى تصدع الجدران وتحطم النوافذ، بالإضافة إلى حدوث انهيارات أرضية في فوكوشيما القريبة من مركز الزلزال.

كما شعر سكان العاصمة طوكيو بالزلزال رغم بعدها مئات الكيلومترات عن مركزه، وأدى إلى اهتزاز المباني.

ولم يُرصد أي خلل في محطات الطاقة النووية في المناطق المتضررة، وهي نفس المناطق التي ضربها زلزال 2011 وأعقبه تسونامي وأسفرا عن مقتل وفقدان نحو عشرين ألف شخص خلّفا نحو 20 ألف قتيل ومفقود.

وتقع اليابان عند “حزام النار” بالمحيط الهادي، وهي منطقة تشهد نشاطا زلزاليا كثيفا.

وحذرت السلطات من احتمال حدوث مزيد من الهزات الارتدادية الكبرى في الأيام المقبلة ووقوع انهيارات أرضية لاسيما مع هطول متوقع للأمطار.

