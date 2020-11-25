إسرائيلية ترفض التجنيد في جيش الاحتلال.. وهذه أسبابها (فيديو)

أخلت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سبيل الشابة "هاليل رابين" الثلاثاء، بعد سجنها 25 يوما، عقابًا لها على رفضها الانضمام إلى صفوف الجيش الإسرائيلي.

وهذه هي المرة الثالثة التي تُسجن فيها الفتاة الإسرائيلية رابين، (19 عامًا) بسبب رفضها المتكرر الالتحاق بالجيش، لأسباب قالت إنها تتعلق بـ"الضمير" موضحة أنها لا تريد أن تكون جنديًا للاحتلال والحرب، حسب تعبيرها.

Israeli conscientious objector Hallel Rabin answers the question, "Why are you refusing to enlist [in the Israeli army]?" Rabin, age 19, was incarcerated in military prison for the third time on Wednesday after the military denied her exemption on the grounds of conscience. pic.twitter.com/HOtAwCsreX — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 23, 2020

وكتبت رسالة سابقة أعربت فيها عن رفضها الالتحاق بالجيش الإسرائيلي، لارتكابه جرائم ضد الفلسطينيين، الذين لا يستطيعون محوها من ذاكرتهم في الماضي والحاضر، وقالت "لا يوجد شيء اسمه قمع جيد، ولا يوجد شيء اسمه عنصرية مبررة، ولا مجال للاحتلال الإسرائيلي".

وأضافت "القائمون على السلطة يؤسسون سياسة احتلال وقمع لأمة بأكملها، ولن أشارك في نظام يقوم على عدم المساواة والخوف. نحن نعيش في واقع يدفعنا إلى العنف، وأنا أرفض الصمت حيال ذلك".

Solidarity with Hallel Rabin, who began a 25-day sentence in military prison yesterday for refusing to join the Israeli army due to its oppression of Palestinians. This is her third period of incarceration since August. pic.twitter.com/iX0jLSakKS — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 22, 2020

وقالت في مقطع مصور لتوضيح قرارها "حقيقة أننا نحتل أراضٍي، وأن هناك حصارًا على غزة وتمييزًا مروّعًا، كل ذلك عزّز قراري بعدم المشاركة في ذلك. فالجيش يخضع لسياسة تضطهد وتميز وتضطهد الشعب".

وصدرت ثلاثة أحكام بالحبس ضد هاليل رابين منذ أغسطس / آب الماضي وحتى الآن، إذ تم سجنها لمدة أسبوع في المرة الأولى، وأسبوعين في الثانية، أما الثالثة فبالسجن 25 يومًا داخل السجن العسكري لرفضها الخدمة لدى الجيش الإسرائيلي، وأفرج عنها أمس الثلاثاء.

"People in power institute a policy of occupation and oppression of an entire nation," Rabin wrote earlier this year. "I will not take part in a system which is based on inequality and fear. We live in a reality that raises us to be violent, and I refuse to keep quiet about it." — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 22, 2020

ويرفض الجيش الإسرائيلي إعفاءها من الخدمة الإجبارية وقبول أعذارها التي تتعلق بالضمير، وتتلقى رابين دعمًا واسعًا من منظمات حقوقية بما فيها منظمات يسارية إسرائيلية داعمة للسلام.

والتجنيد أو الخدمة العسكرية في إسرائيل، هو تجنيد إجباري للرجال والنساء من المواطنين اليهود في إسرائيل فوق سن الثامنة عشرة، باستثناء واسع لغير اليهود (الدروز)، ولطلبة المدارس الدينية من اليهود. وفترة التجنيد هي 24 شهرا للنساء و36 شهرا للرجال.

This is Rabin’s third period of incarceration, while her appeal to the conscientious objectors committee is still pending. She was first imprisoned in August after appearing before the committee to appeal for an exemption. https://t.co/hY9PlK0ebW — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) October 22, 2020

Sending so much solidarity to Hallel Rabin, she's an Israeli conscientious objector. She is refusing to enlist in the Israeli Defence Forces. Conscription is mandatory for Israeli citizens. This is real allyship. She has been imprisoned for the third time and she is only 19.✊🏿🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hi44i1XvqS — Ettie 🕊 (@BengxlChai) October 28, 2020

After 56 days in military jail – Hallel Rabin is free after refusing to draft to the Israeli military for reasons of conscience: "I don't want to be a soldier for occupation and war” Respect pic.twitter.com/Pz4cXWmENn — Abeer_Al~Khatib〽️ (@abierkhatib) November 24, 2020

What’s admirable about Hallel Rabin is that she didn’t use the stock excuses to get out of serving in the Israeli army. She said up front that she refuses to recognise and cooperate in the occupation of Palestine. https://t.co/ePTJQTFklU — Amro Ali (@_amroali) November 24, 2020