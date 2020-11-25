البث الحي
إسرائيلية ترفض التجنيد في جيش الاحتلال.. وهذه أسبابها (فيديو)

ترفض هاليل رابين الانضمام إلى الجيش الإسرائيلي رغم سجنها 3 مرات (موافع التواصل)
25/11/2020

أخلت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سبيل الشابة "هاليل رابين" الثلاثاء، بعد سجنها 25 يوما، عقابًا لها على رفضها الانضمام إلى صفوف الجيش الإسرائيلي.

وهذه هي المرة الثالثة التي تُسجن فيها الفتاة الإسرائيلية رابين، (19 عامًا) بسبب رفضها المتكرر الالتحاق بالجيش، لأسباب قالت إنها تتعلق بـ"الضمير" موضحة أنها لا تريد أن تكون جنديًا للاحتلال والحرب، حسب تعبيرها.

وكتبت رسالة سابقة أعربت فيها عن رفضها الالتحاق بالجيش الإسرائيلي، لارتكابه جرائم ضد الفلسطينيين، الذين لا يستطيعون محوها من ذاكرتهم في الماضي والحاضر، وقالت "لا يوجد شيء اسمه قمع جيد، ولا يوجد شيء اسمه عنصرية مبررة، ولا مجال للاحتلال الإسرائيلي".

وأضافت "القائمون على السلطة يؤسسون سياسة احتلال وقمع لأمة بأكملها، ولن أشارك في نظام يقوم على عدم المساواة والخوف. نحن نعيش في واقع يدفعنا إلى العنف، وأنا أرفض الصمت حيال ذلك".

وقالت في مقطع مصور لتوضيح قرارها "حقيقة أننا نحتل أراضٍي، وأن هناك حصارًا على غزة وتمييزًا مروّعًا، كل ذلك عزّز قراري بعدم المشاركة في ذلك. فالجيش يخضع لسياسة تضطهد وتميز وتضطهد الشعب".

وصدرت ثلاثة أحكام بالحبس ضد هاليل رابين منذ أغسطس / آب الماضي وحتى الآن، إذ تم سجنها لمدة أسبوع في المرة الأولى، وأسبوعين في الثانية، أما الثالثة فبالسجن 25 يومًا داخل السجن العسكري لرفضها الخدمة لدى الجيش الإسرائيلي، وأفرج عنها أمس الثلاثاء.

ويرفض الجيش الإسرائيلي إعفاءها من الخدمة الإجبارية وقبول أعذارها التي تتعلق بالضمير، وتتلقى رابين دعمًا واسعًا من منظمات حقوقية بما فيها منظمات يسارية إسرائيلية داعمة للسلام.

والتجنيد أو الخدمة العسكرية في إسرائيل، هو تجنيد إجباري للرجال والنساء من المواطنين اليهود في إسرائيل فوق سن الثامنة عشرة، باستثناء واسع لغير اليهود (الدروز)، ولطلبة المدارس الدينية من اليهود. وفترة التجنيد هي 24 شهرا للنساء و36 شهرا للرجال.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
