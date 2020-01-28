فيروس كورونا
الثلاثاء 28 يناير 2020 09:15

هل تنبأ الذكاء الاصطناعي بفيروس كورونا قبل اكتشافه؟

تأكد وفاة 41 شخصا في الصين من نحو 1300 مصاب بالفيروس داخل البلاد
رويترز
قبل أيام من تحذيرات منظمة الصحة العالمية WHO ومركز مكافحة الأمراض والوقاية ﻣﻨﻬﺎ CDC بشأن فيروس كورونا الجديد، تداول ناشطون أنباء عن اكتشافه باستخدام تكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وقالت وسائل إعلام أمريكية إن شركة Bluedot الكندية والمتخصصة في تحليل ودراسة البيانات الطبية، استطاعت عن طريق تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، تحذير عملائها من فرضية انتشار فيروس كورونا الصيني، منذ 31 ديسمبر/كانون الأول الماضي.

وأوردت المصادر الإعلامية أنه في الوقت الذي تتسابق فيه الصين مع عامل الوقت للحد من انتشار الفيروس الخطير، فإن الشركات الخاصة  التي تعتمد تحليل البيانات الضخمة كانت سباقة للتحذير من الكارثة.

وعبر ناشطون على منصة تويتر عن اهتمامهم بما توفره الشركات الخاصة، من قبيل Bluedot، عبر تحليلها الدقيق للمعلومات من إمكانية رصد انتشار الفيروسات المعدية والتحذير منها، إلى جانب توقع أماكن انتشارها.

يشار إلى أن شركة Bluedot وفرت معلومات عن فيروس كورونا عبر تحليلها لبيانات من شركات الطيران، وتقارير الأخبار العالمية، وتقارير تفشي الأمراض الحيوانية، حسب ما صرح به مؤسس شركة Bluedot، كامران خان، لوسائل الإعلام.

وقتل الفيروس الذي ظهر في مدينة ووهان بوسط الصين أواخر العام الماضي أكثر من 100 شخص إلى الآن، وأصاب أكثر من أربعة آلاف شخص آخرين كما تسبب في تقطع السبل بعشرات الملايين أثناء عطلة رأس السنة القمرية في الصين وأحدث هزة في الأسواق العالمية.

وتأكدت حالات إصابة بالفيروس فيما يربو على عشر دول من اليابان إلى الولايات المتحدة وهي لأشخاص قادمين من ووهان، التي فرضت عليها الصين عزلًا بالإضافة إلى أكثر من 10 مدن أخرى منعًا لتفشي الوباء، بينما أعلنت ألمانيا مساء أمس الاثنين عن أول حالة إصابة مؤكدة بفيروس كورونا المميت.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل
