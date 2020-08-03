"ملابس مهجورة" تكسب زوجين مسنين شهرة عالمية (صور)
ويدير الزوجان “هسو شو إير" و"تشانغ وان جي"، اللذان تجاوزا الثمانين من عمرهما، مغسلة تمكنا من خلالها الحصول على ملابس مجانية، كان قد تركها أصحابها لمدة تجاوزت السنة.
وانتشرت صور الزوجين كالنار في الهشيم، على مواقع التواصل، بعدما أنشأ حفيدهما حسابا لهما في موقع إنستغرام، وحظيا بآلاف المتابعين في وقت وجيز، حتى إن بعض مجلات الموضة في تايوان كتبت عتهما.
60多年如一日的攜手，每天早上8點，萬吉秀娥依然準時開店！ 好像有個結論，萬吉只要遮起⋯禿⋯頭，就變年輕⋯然後，秀娥目前沒有hold不住的穿搭啊！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：5年以上未取短袖襯衫 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 褲子：阿公私服洗衣工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 裙子：30年以上秀娥私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
الزوجان يقومان بإدارة المغسلة منذ عقود في بلدة صغيرة بالقرب من وسط مدينة تايتشونغ التايوانية. وعلى مر السنين، إما أن بعض العملاء ينسوا أو يفشلوا في جمع ملابسهم، لكن الزوجان لم يشعرا أبدًا بالقدرة على التخلص من تلك الملابس.
خطرت لحفيدهما ريف تشانغ، 31 عاما، فكرة لاستخدام هذه الملابس من أجل الخفيف من ضجر الزوجين، وقال "جدي وجدتي كانا يحدقان في الشوارع لأن العمل ليس جيدا هذه الأيام، وأردت أن أجد شيئًا جديدًا يمكنهما الاستمتاع به".
بدا الزوجان طبيعيين أمام الكاميرا، وقال تشانغ "إن تصميم هذه الملابس يجعلني أشعر بأنني أصغر بـ 30 سنة، كثير من الناس يقولون لي أنت مشهور الآن وتبدو أصغر سنا".
👵🏼秀娥：Hi👋🏻你好！Where are you from? 這件襯衫，萬吉說還記得是一位女性顧客拿來洗的，但不知道為什麼，就只來過這一兩次，也沒有再來拿衣服，不知道是否也是外地來工作的人呢？ 附帶一提，萬吉在拍照的時候一直問說：「會不會一直拍，大家就覺得不稀奇，就不想看了？」，我跟他說不會，但他還是半信半疑啦... 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 短襯衫：至少5-10年未取軟質襯衫 短褲：萬吉私服工作褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：至少5-10年未取絲質駝色洋裝 內搭：秀娥私服 （這套應該不用內搭但秀娥不好意思） 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - - - _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits
وتشعر هسو بذلك أيضًا حيث قالت "أنا متقدمة في السن ولكن قلبي لا يزال شابا، أحب أن أرتدي ملابس جميلة وأخرج لاستمتع بوقتي".
ودفعت شهرة الزوجين في جميع أنحاء العالم بعض العملاء إلى التقاط ملابسهم القديمة الذين نسوها في المغاسل، في حين بدأ بعض المعجبين المحليين في زيارة بلدتهم لمشاهدة المتجر.
يقول تشانغ إنه لم يعد يحصي الملابس التي لم يتم هجرها في متجره على مدار عقود، لكنه يعتقد أن هناك ما لا يقل عن 400 قطعة في الوقت الحالي.
وأضاف أنه تم التبرع بالكثير للجمعيات الخيرية والأسر الفقيرة على مر السنين.
你看看，秀娥的臉真的很會擺！ 整理找到2件被遺忘的Adidas，所以今天嘗試兩個人年輕時也沒穿過的運動型態！也是店裡比較意外居然會被遺忘的年輕款式（？）結果萬吉秀娥還是輕鬆駕馭😅從櫃檯把阿公發呆的椅子拉出來讓他們坐著，結果秀娥自己擺了這樣的pose?! 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：主人已領取 褲子：萬吉私服—洗衣服時穿的工作褲 👵🏼秀娥 上衣：5年以上未取女白T 外套：2年以上未取Adidas 棒球外套 褲子：阿嬤私服，年代自己都忘了 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap @uniqlo_ootd #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #ynet #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #adidas
本來想拍出冷酷的感覺，結果這套每一張的萬吉和秀娥都自己在秀恩愛啦！ 這兩件西裝外套真的有夠久，據說甚至可能比孫子年紀還大（不可考），但是剪裁和設計實在完全不輸現在的風格，萬吉身上那件衣服有個細節沒有呈現到，那是一件格紋拼接的獵裝啊！！！雖然兩件size對於萬吉秀娥大了點，但是卻因為秀恩愛好像變成情侶裝了啦！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 西裝外套：應該有20年以上未取格紋獵裝 上衣：阿公日常白內衣 褲子：阿公私服西裝褲破掉自己去改短的短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 西裝外套：至少15年以上未取長版駝色西裝 內搭：5年以上未取金釦針織上衣 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
秀娥開心❤️（萬吉到底說了什麼？） 萬吉看秀娥穿這樣好像講起了什麼事，結果秀娥就突然笑了～這件看起來很少女的衣服不知道什麼原因也被主人遺忘，但阿嬤再度無違和的撐起...另外要說一下萬吉的眼鏡，一個83歲的老人家，以前都戴金框眼鏡，結果某一天他出門回來，自己去配了一副黑框... 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：7年以上未取格紋壓扣襯衫 上衣：5年以上未取條紋亨利領襯衫 褲子：阿公私服工作短褲（但堅持工作褲也要熨燙過） 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：10年以上未取吊帶格紋洋裝 內搭：10年以上未取小碎花襯衫 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap @uniqlo_ootd #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
