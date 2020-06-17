"لأنهم قتلوا فلويد".. فيديو يرصد رد فعل طفل أسود تجاه سيارة شرطة
وحظي الفيديو بملايين المشاهدات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة، وظهر فيه خائفًا من صوت سيارة الشرطة، وهي تمر بالقرب منه مما دفعه للاختباء في هذا المشهد المحزن.
Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this. I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this. It floored me... I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong? I asked him why he did that when he got home. He replied; “because they killed George Floyd”. Stunned, I replied;ok kiddo. I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better. A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best. He didn’t learn this behavior at home. We stream movies so he doesn’t see the news and we don’t talk negatively about police. No need to reply in the comments, but think to yourself.. What would you say?
وكانت "ستاسي لويس" تقوم بتصوير ابنها وهو يلعب في حديقة أمام المنزل في منطقة "ترامبول" بمدينة نيويورك وتصادف مرور إحدى سيارات الشرطة بالمنطقة.
وحين سمع الطفل البالغ من العمر 10 سنوات صوت سيارة الشرطة أوقف لعبه بالكرة، وقام بالاختباء فورًا خلف إحدى السيارات المتوقفة خوفًا من أن يتعرض له أحد منها.
وسألت "لويس" طفلها عن سبب تصرفه، فأجابها: "لأنهم قتلوا جورج فلويد".
وعلقت "لويس" على ما يقومون ببثه في البيت قائلة "هو لم يتعلم هذا السلوك في المنزل؛ فنحن نقوم بمشاهدة الأفلام حتى لا يرى الأخبار؛ كما أننا لا نتحدث بشكل سلبي عن الشرطة".
وكان جورج فلويد (46 عامًا) -الذي ينحدر من مدينة هيوستن وكان يعمل حارسا في ناد ليلي- أعزل، عندما احتجزته الشرطة أمام متجر بمدينة مينيابوليس، أواخر الشهر الماضي، بعدما تلقت بلاغا عن شرائه سجائر بورقة نقدية مزيفة بقيمة 20 دولارًا.
ووقع المشهد الصادم من الشرطي الأبيض تجاه المواطن الأسود، عندما جثم على عنقه منهيًا حياته رغم استغاثة الأخير، لتنفجر على إثر ذلك موجة احتجاجات غير مسبوقة ضد العنصرية داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.