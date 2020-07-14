الولايات المتحدة
الثلاثاء 14 يوليو 2020 11:41

كما فلويد.. شرطي أمريكي يجثم على عنق مواطن أسود (فيديو)

لقطة من الواقعة في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية
مواقع التواصل
تداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مقاطع مصورة، لقيام ضباط من الشرطة الأمريكية بالاعتداء على مواطن أسود والضغط على عنقه في مشهد يحاكي طريقة مقتل جورج فلويد.

وقام متظاهرون من مؤيدي حراك "حياة السود مهمة" بالتوجه إلى قسم الشرطة في مدينة ألينتاون بولاية بنسلفانيا، حيث حدثت الواقعة قبل أيام، وطالبوا بالتحقيق فيها وإقالة الضابط الذي أقدم على الفعل.

وعلق قسم شرطة مدينة "ألينتون" أنه تم التعامل مع الرجل بهذه الطريقة بعد أن قام بالصراخ والبصاق في وجه الضباط وعلى موظفي المستشفى، وأنه تم إطلاق سراحه بعد التعامل معه، وفق قولهم.

وفي أواخر مايو/آيار الماضي، كان جورج فلويد (46 عامًا) -الذي ينحدر من مدينة هيوستن وكان يعمل حارسا في ناد ليلي- أعزل، عندما احتجزته الشرطة أمام متجر بمدينة مينيابوليس، بعدما تلقت بلاغا عن شرائه سجائر بورقة نقدية مزيفة بقيمة 20 دولارًا.

ووقع المشهد الصادم من الشرطي الأبيض تجاه المواطن من أصل أفريقي، عندما جثم على عنقه منهيًا حياته رغم استغاثة الأخير، لتنفجر على إثر ذلك موجة احتجاجات ضد العنصرية داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
خدمة سند

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
"التعذيب سيد الأدلة".. إدانات بعد تثبيت حكم بإعدام شابين بالبحرين (فيديو)
Thumbnail
العثور على جثة ممثلة أمريكية بعد أسبوع من اختفائها في بحيرة
Thumbnail
برلمان طبرق يجيز لمصر التدخل عسكريا في ليبيا
Thumbnail
المنظمة.. الحاضر الغائب!
Thumbnail
امرأة أسقطت ديكتاتورا

الأكثر قراءة

  1. كما فلويد.. شرطي أمريكي يجثم على عنق مواطن أسود (فيديو)
  2. "التعذيب سيد الأدلة".. إدانات بعد تثبيت حكم بإعدام شابين بالبحرين (فيديو)
  3. العثور على جثة ممثلة أمريكية بعد أسبوع من اختفائها في بحيرة
  4. برلمان طبرق يجيز لمصر التدخل عسكريا في ليبيا
  5. يستوعب 74 مليار متر مكعب.. صور حصرية لخزان سد النهضة (فيديو)