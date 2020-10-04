أذربيجان وأرمينيا
الأحد 4 أكتوبر 2020 14:18

قوات أرمينية تقصف ثاني أكبر مدينة أذرية وضربات لمناطق في قره باغ (فيديو)

أرمينيا تقصف مدينة غنجة الأذرية البعيدة عن المناطق المتنازع عليها
أرمينيا تقصف مدينة غنجة الأذرية البعيدة عن المناطق المتنازع عليها
مواقع التواصل
قصفت قوات أرمينية، الأحد، مدينة غنجة، ثاني أكبر مدينة في أذرييجان، وسط أنباء عن وقوع ضحايا من المدنيين.

وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الأذرية في بيان أن قوات أرمينية تواصل قصف المدن والمناطق الأذرية خارج مناطق الصراع.

وأكدت أن قوات أرمينية قصفت مدينة غنجة، ومناطق فضولي وآغدام وترتر بإقليم قره باغ بسلاح المدفعية والصواريخ.

وأوضحت أن مدينة غنجة قُصفت من داخل الأراضي الأرمينية.

من جانبه، قال وزير الدفاع الأذري ذاكر حسنوف، في تصريح، إن الهجمات التي تطول أذربيجان من داخل الأراضي الأرمينية تهدف إلى الاستفزاز وتوسيع منطقة الصراع.

وعلى الجانب الآخر، ذكر مسؤولون في إقليم ناغورني قره باغ اليوم الأحد أن أهدافا مدنية في عاصمة المنطقة المتنازع عليها تعرضت لهجمات بصواريخ أطلقها جيش أذربيجان.

وأعلن أرايك هاروتيونيان، زعيم المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها انفصاليون أرمينيون، لكن معترف بها دوليا كجزء من أذربيجان، عن هجوم على مدينة ستيباناكيرت على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي (تويتر)، لكن لم يذكر مزيدا التفاصيل. 

وردا على ذلك، هدد هاروتيونيان بمهاجمة منشآت عسكرية في أكبر مدن في أذربيجان وحذر السكان الذين يعيشون هناك بأنهم يتعين عليهم المغادرة  "لتجنب خسائر حتمية".

وبينما نفت وزارة الدفاع في أرمينيا إطلاق نار على الأراضي الأذرية، قالت السلطات في إقليم ناغورني قره باغ إنهم هاجموا مطارا عسكريا بالمدينة، ردا على قصف أذربيجان مدينة ستيباناكيرت، عاصمة الإقليم.

ومنذ 27 سبتمبر/ أيلول الماضي، تتواصل اشتباكات على خط الجبهة بين البلدين، إثر إطلاق الجيش الأرميني النار بكثافة على مواقع سكنية في قرى أذرية، ما أوقع خسائر بين المدنيين، وألحق دمارا كبيرا بالبنية التحتية المدنية، بحسب وزارة الدفاع الأذرية.

وتحتل أرمينيا منذ العام 1992، نحو 20 بالمئة من الأراضي الأذرية، التي تضم إقليم قره باغ و5 محافظات أخرى غربي البلاد، إضافة إلى أجزاء واسعة من محافظتي "آغدام" و"فضولي".

المصدر
وكالات
مواقع التواصل
كلمات مفتاحية
قصف
أرمينيا وأذربيجان
صورايخ
قره باخ

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
"يوميات الإذلال والتنكيل".. تسريب صوتي لمعتقل مصري قبل إعدامه
Thumbnail
الجيش الأذري يسيطر على مدينة جبرائيل الاستراتيجية في إقليم قره باغ
Thumbnail
بعد سيطرة الجيش على عدة مناطق.. احتفالات في شوارع أذربيجان (فيديو)
Thumbnail
هدف غريب في الدوري الأوربي يحصد ملايين المشاهدات (فيديو)
Thumbnail
في أول حكم باسم أمير الكويت الجديد.. براءة النفيسي من تهمة الإساءة للإمارات

الأكثر قراءة

  1. عام في القصر: أسرار تنشر لأول مرة عن الرئيس مرسي [الحلقة 11]
  2. تعويضات جديدة على السودان في قضية تفجير سفارتين أمريكيتين
  3. شاهد: جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقتل فلسطينيا جنوبي الضفة الغربية
  4. ترمب يحل لجنة تحقيق في مزاعم تزوير انتخابات 2016
  5. شاهد: ماي| سأتصدى "بكل ما أوتيت" لاقتراع سحب الثقة