قوات أرمينية تقصف ثاني أكبر مدينة أذرية وضربات لمناطق في قره باغ (فيديو)
وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الأذرية في بيان أن قوات أرمينية تواصل قصف المدن والمناطق الأذرية خارج مناطق الصراع.
وأكدت أن قوات أرمينية قصفت مدينة غنجة، ومناطق فضولي وآغدام وترتر بإقليم قره باغ بسلاح المدفعية والصواريخ.
Results of Armenia's massive missile attacks against dense residential areas in Ganja city. Azerbaijan retains its right to take adequate measures against legitimate military targets to defend civilians and enforce Armenia to peace. 4 new missile just hit Ganja.
وأوضحت أن مدينة غنجة قُصفت من داخل الأراضي الأرمينية.
Ganja city at the moment, in the result of attack by Armenia. Ganja is the second largest city in Azerbaijan with a population of more than 500,000, not in the conflict zone.
من جانبه، قال وزير الدفاع الأذري ذاكر حسنوف، في تصريح، إن الهجمات التي تطول أذربيجان من داخل الأراضي الأرمينية تهدف إلى الاستفزاز وتوسيع منطقة الصراع.
وعلى الجانب الآخر، ذكر مسؤولون في إقليم ناغورني قره باغ اليوم الأحد أن أهدافا مدنية في عاصمة المنطقة المتنازع عليها تعرضت لهجمات بصواريخ أطلقها جيش أذربيجان.
As result of a rocket attack by the Armenian army on Ganja,the 2nd largest city in Azerbaijan, located 60 km from the border with Armenia,3 civilian was killed and 4 were injured.
وأعلن أرايك هاروتيونيان، زعيم المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها انفصاليون أرمينيون، لكن معترف بها دوليا كجزء من أذربيجان، عن هجوم على مدينة ستيباناكيرت على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي (تويتر)، لكن لم يذكر مزيدا التفاصيل.
1 civilian killed and 4 injured as the result of the missile strike by the #Armenia/n army on dense residential areas of #Ganja, the 2nd largest city of #Azerbaijan, 60 km away from the Armenian border. Evidence of heavy damage to the city.
وردا على ذلك، هدد هاروتيونيان بمهاجمة منشآت عسكرية في أكبر مدن في أذربيجان وحذر السكان الذين يعيشون هناك بأنهم يتعين عليهم المغادرة "لتجنب خسائر حتمية".
وبينما نفت وزارة الدفاع في أرمينيا إطلاق نار على الأراضي الأذرية، قالت السلطات في إقليم ناغورني قره باغ إنهم هاجموا مطارا عسكريا بالمدينة، ردا على قصف أذربيجان مدينة ستيباناكيرت، عاصمة الإقليم.
#BreakingNews The panic of the people when missiles fell on the center of #Gence, #Azerbaijan.
22 civilians lost their life in #Armenia attack
22 civilians lost their life in #Armenia attackpic.twitter.com/JIrKFOQRWN
ومنذ 27 سبتمبر/ أيلول الماضي، تتواصل اشتباكات على خط الجبهة بين البلدين، إثر إطلاق الجيش الأرميني النار بكثافة على مواقع سكنية في قرى أذرية، ما أوقع خسائر بين المدنيين، وألحق دمارا كبيرا بالبنية التحتية المدنية، بحسب وزارة الدفاع الأذرية.
Ganja city at the moment, in the result of attack by Armenia. Ganja is the second largest city in Azerbaijan with a population of more than 500,000, not in the conflict zone.
Please research and help us to share information about it.#StopArmenianAggression #StopArmenianTerror pic.twitter.com/fol0qauVBb
وتحتل أرمينيا منذ العام 1992، نحو 20 بالمئة من الأراضي الأذرية، التي تضم إقليم قره باغ و5 محافظات أخرى غربي البلاد، إضافة إلى أجزاء واسعة من محافظتي "آغدام" و"فضولي".