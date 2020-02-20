الانتخابات الأمريكية
الخميس 20 فبراير 2020 23:46

"قتلة سفاحون".. ساندرز يفتح النار على السعودية وولي عهدها

السيناتور الأميركي المرشح الديمقراطي المحتمل للرئاسة بيرني ساندرز
السيناتور الأميركي المرشح الديمقراطي المحتمل للرئاسة بيرني ساندرز
الجزيرة
فتح مرشح الانتخابات التمهيدية للرئاسة الأمريكية في الحزب الديموقراطي، السيناتور "بيرني ساندرز" النار على السعودية، خلال مناظرة بين مرشحي الحزب الديمقراطي، في لاس فيغاس.

وتداول النشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ما قاله ساندرز، معبرًا عن استياءه من الحرب اللانهائية بين السعودية وإيران، والأموال الباهظة المُهدرة عليها دون فائدة. 

وأثناء مقابلة أجراها مع قناة سي إن إن، اتهم ساندرز -في الوقت نفسه- السعودية بالبلطجة، ومُسميًّا ولي عهدها بـ "الدكتاتور المليونير"، ووصف من يحكمون السعودية بأنهم "قتلة سفاحون".

في السياق ذاته، أضاف ساندرز "بدلًا من أن نكون على علاقة ودية جدًا مع الديكتاتور الملياردير محمد بن سلمان، يمكننا أن نجمع السعوديين والإيرانيين للعمل معًا".
يُذكر أن الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، متهمة بالتواطؤ مع السعودية في ملفات عدة، من بينها جريمة مقتل الصحفي السعودي جمال خاشقجي في قنصلية بلاده بتركيا، في الثاني من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2018، فضلًا عن ملف حرب اليمن.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
كلمات مفتاحية
الانتخابات الأمريكية 2020
الحزب الديمقراطي الأميركي
السعودية
بن سلمان
ترمب

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
شاهد: بطاقم تحكيم نسائي.. مباراة بين قادة الفصائل الفلسطينية في غزة
Thumbnail
"بنت مكة".. فيديو كليب يشعل جدلًا بين السعوديين

الأكثر قراءة

  1. شاهد: بطاقم تحكيم نسائي.. مباراة بين قادة الفصائل الفلسطينية في غزة
  2. "بنت مكة".. فيديو كليب يشعل جدلًا بين السعوديين
  3. شاهد: الجماهير تهتف لأبوتريكة في مباراة الأهلي والزمالك بالإمارات
  4. شاهد: قصف مكثف لطائرات النظام السوري على إدلب وريفها
  5. "قتلة سفاحون".. ساندرز يفتح النار على السعودية وولي عهدها