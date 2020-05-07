قاد بحثا عن كورونا.. جدل بعد العثور على خبير صيني مقتولا بأمريكا
وقال مسؤولون في جامعة بيتسبرغ الأمريكية، التي درس فيها الباحث بكلية الطب، إن ليو كان على وشك الاقتراب من نتائج علمية مهمة تتعلق بفيروس كورونا المستجد، بحسب وسائل إعلام أمريكية.
وعٌثر على ليو، البالغ من العمر 37 عاما، مقتولا بعدة بطلقات نارية، في منزله شمال ببيتسبرغ في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية يوم السبت الماضي.
وبعد ساعة تقريبًا من العثور على جثة ليو، عثر على شخص آخر على صلة به اسمه هاو غو (46 عاما) ميتا داخل سيارته على بعد بضعة كيلومترات من منزل ليو، وفق محطة "إن بي سي" الأمريكية.
وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع مقتل الباحث، حيث رجح البعض أن ليو لم يمت منتحرًا، كما روجت له وسائل الإعلام، لكنه قتل لاقترابه من نتائج قد تساعد في إنهاء جائحة كورونا.
غير أن آخرين اعتبروا أن وفاة "ليو" مجرد صدفة، لا علاقة لها بأبحاثه حول الفيروس التاجي كوفيد 19.
وأمس، كشفت الشرطة الأمريكية أن "ليو" قتل أثناء نزاع طويل مع "غو" حول رفيق غامض لم تحدد هويته بعد، وأنه لا أدلة على أن مقتله له علاقة بأبحاثه، بحسب صحيفة "نيويورك بوست".
ووصفت جامعة بيتسبرغ ليو، في بيان، بأنه باحث ممتاز شارك في 30 بحثا، وتركز عمله على بيولوجيا النظم. وليو حصل على دكتوراة في علوم الحاسب الآلي من جامعة سنغافورة الوطنية، قبل أن يصبح باحثا مساعدا في كلية طب جامعة بيتسبرغ.
وجاء في البيان "لم نجد أي دليل على أن هذا الحادث المأساوي له أي علاقة بالعمل في جامعة بيتسبرغ وقيادته لبحث مهم بخصوص كورونا في جامعة بيتسبرغ والأزمة الصحية الحالية التي تؤثر على الولايات المتحدة والعالم".
وقالت الجامعة أن "ليو كان أستاذًا مساعدًا في قسم بيولوجيا الحوسبة والأنظمة في الجامعة، وأنه كان على وشك الوصول إلى نتائج مهمة للغاية تجاه فهم الآليات الخلوية وراء الإصابة بعدوى كورونا، والسبب الخلوي للمضاعفات التي تحدث".
وأفادت الجامعة التي انضم إليها الباحث الصيني قبل 6 سنوات أن "ليو كان باحثًا متميزًا وشارك في تأليف أكثر من كتاب وما يزيد على 30 بحثا، وكسب سمعةَ باحثٍ متميز، وحصل على احترام وتقدير العديد من الزملاء في هذا المجال، وقدم مساهمات فريدة في العلوم، وأنها ستكمل البحث الذي بدأه".
وتتسابق دول العالم لإنتاج دواء أو لقاح ضد فيروس كورونا الذي أصاب نحو 4 ملايين شخص، توفي منهم أكثر من ربع مليون وتعافى ما يزيد عن المليون و350 حالة، بينما تتصدر الولايات المتحدة أعلى معدلات الضحايا والإصابات.
