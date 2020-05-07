فيديو يوثق جريمة قتل عنصرية لشاب من ذوي البشرة السمراء
وانتشر المقطع قبل يومين، ضمن حملة تهدف لمحاسبة المُتهمين عن قتله فقط لكون لون بشرته مختلفا عنهم.
واعتدى رجل شرطة سابق ويُدعى "جورج مكمايكل" إلى جانب ابنه، وهما من الأمريكيين البيض، على الشاب صاحب البشرة السمراء "أحمود أربيري" البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا وأطلقا عليه الرصاص بينما كان يركض في الشارع.
I am trembling with anger over what I just witnessed. CLICK AWAY if you need to. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 5, 2020
We need ALL HANDS ON DECK.
This is the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery.
It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my entire life.
🆘Meet us now @ https://t.co/AIYI5FD2sn to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/7cqn3q737M
ووقعت حادثة القتل في فبراير/شباط الماضي، لكن الادعاء لم يقم باتهام من قاما بقتل الشاب، رغم تسليم مقطع الفيديو لهيئة المحكمة؛ مما استدعى قيام الشاهد بنشره على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لكي يتم البت في القضية ومحاكمة الجناة.
كما نشر الموقع الخاص بمتابعة "قضية أحمود" اتهامات للشرطة التي سلمت تقريرًا منقوصًا للمدعى العام، مستشهدًا برواية "مكمايكل" فقط التي تقول إن عملية القتل جاءت دفاعاً عن النفس من جانب الأخير.
وقال مكمايكل في روايته في شهر فبراير شباط، إنهم قد اشتبهوا في "أحمود" بمجرد رؤيتهم له وهو يركض في الشارع من أن يكون مسلحًا، وأن يكون قد قام بعمليات سطو على البيوت؛ لكن ظهر "أحمود" بعد ذلك في الفيديو وهو لم يكن مُسلحاً وقد قاموا هم بإطلاق النار عليه.
من جهة أخرى قامت مجموعة من الأشخاص قبل يومين بالتظاهر مُطالبين بالعدالة في قضية أحمود وتطبيق القانون على من قاموا بقتله.
Crowd shouting “we want justice “ #ahmaudarbery pic.twitter.com/62eyeqvoy6— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 5, 2020
Walking and jogging around state capitol calling for arrests in the death of #AhmaudArbery shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, GA pic.twitter.com/gqpeFQvRQZ— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 6, 2020
كما كتب المرشح الرئاسي عن الحزب الديمقراطي جو بايدن قائلاً "مقطع الفيديو واضح؛ قتل أحمود بدم بارد؛ قلوبنا مع أسرته التي تستحق العدالة وتستحقها الآن؛ لقد حان الوقت لإجراء تحقيق شفاف وسريع وكامل في جريمة القتل هذه ".
The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020
وكتب المدعى العام بمدينة جورجيا كريس كار قائلًا "بناءً على المستجدات من التقارير والمقطع المصور الذي قمت بالاطلاع عليهما؛ فإني أُعبر عن قلقي بشأن الأحداث المحيطة بإطلاق النار؛ إنني أتوقع أن تأخذ العدالة مجراها قدر الإمكان بالسرعة الممكنة".
My full statement on the investigation into the death of #AhmaudArbery. pic.twitter.com/UOaCsSkNPz— GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) May 6, 2020
كما علق أحدهم قائلاً "مع الاحترام فإنهم لا يُمكنهم إخفاء الفيديو الخاص بقتل أحمود؛ حاولوا ذلك في خلال الشهر السابق؛ لكن لا نستطيع أن نُكذب تاريخ الانتهاكات ضد السود؛ ولا يُمكننا تجميل العنف الذي تقره الدولة ضد السود؛ ولا يجوز أن نتجاهل هذه الحالة اللانهائية من عدم المساواة".
This is former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael. They HUNTED DOWN and SLAUGHTERED Ahmaud Arbery for jogging while being Black— Golden Perla (@CasuallyPerla) May 6, 2020
We will not stop until justice is served.
For #AhmaudArbery.
For his family. #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/ZABcIEbnxy
Thank you @JoeBiden for this message. This was a cold blooded murder caught on video. These murderers need to be charged and arrested. This is the type of gun violence that I look forward to working with you on as President. https://t.co/HwOmMOqd5l— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 6, 2020
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was senseless and heartbreaking. As we saw with Trayvon Martin, people shouldn't take the law into their own hands. #JusticeForAhmaud #JusticeForArbery #RunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/1Z9EPgvUbS— Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 6, 2020
Respectfully you can’t hide the #AhmaudArbery video. They’ve tried to do that for a month now. We can’t unsee the history of abuse in America against black people. We can’t filter State sanctioned violence against black people. We can’t ignore this perpetual state of inequity.— TruthBeTold (@Big6domino) May 6, 2020
Absolutely sick to my stomach about #AhmaudArbery. The disgusting, racist, degenerate animals (I won’t even call them ‘men’) responsible for this lynching need to pay. I’m not always in support of the death penalty, but in this case I sure as hell am.#JusticeForAhmaud— sheryl (@sherylrebeccah) May 6, 2020
This is so fucked up, and clearly cold blooded murder. The fact that no charges have been filed against these racists assholes tells you everything that is wrong with this country. I'm utterly appalled. #JusticeForAhmaud https://t.co/SCSj1oZ99T— Casey Elsass (@BassmanCase) May 6, 2020