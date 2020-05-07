الولايات المتحدة
الخميس 7 مايو 2020 16:47

فيديو يوثق جريمة قتل عنصرية لشاب من ذوي البشرة السمراء

لقطة من فيديو الحادثة
مواقع التواصل
تداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو لحادثة قتل مروعة راح ضحيتها أحد الاشخاص من ذوي البشرة السمراء في ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية.

وانتشر المقطع قبل يومين، ضمن حملة تهدف لمحاسبة المُتهمين عن قتله فقط لكون لون بشرته مختلفا عنهم.

واعتدى رجل شرطة سابق ويُدعى "جورج مكمايكل" إلى جانب ابنه، وهما من الأمريكيين البيض، على الشاب صاحب البشرة السمراء "أحمود أربيري" البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا وأطلقا عليه الرصاص بينما كان يركض في الشارع.

ووقعت حادثة القتل في فبراير/شباط الماضي، لكن الادعاء لم يقم باتهام من قاما بقتل الشاب، رغم تسليم مقطع الفيديو لهيئة المحكمة؛ مما استدعى قيام الشاهد بنشره على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لكي يتم البت في القضية ومحاكمة الجناة.

كما نشر الموقع الخاص بمتابعة "قضية أحمود" اتهامات للشرطة التي سلمت تقريرًا منقوصًا للمدعى العام، مستشهدًا برواية "مكمايكل" فقط التي تقول إن عملية القتل جاءت دفاعاً عن النفس من جانب الأخير.

وقال مكمايكل في روايته في شهر فبراير شباط، إنهم قد اشتبهوا في "أحمود" بمجرد رؤيتهم له وهو يركض في الشارع من أن يكون مسلحًا، وأن يكون قد قام بعمليات سطو على البيوت؛ لكن ظهر "أحمود" بعد ذلك في الفيديو وهو لم يكن مُسلحاً وقد قاموا هم بإطلاق النار عليه.

من جهة أخرى قامت مجموعة من الأشخاص قبل يومين بالتظاهر مُطالبين بالعدالة في قضية أحمود وتطبيق القانون على من قاموا بقتله.

كما كتب  المرشح الرئاسي عن الحزب الديمقراطي جو بايدن قائلاً "مقطع الفيديو واضح؛ قتل أحمود بدم بارد؛ قلوبنا مع أسرته التي تستحق العدالة وتستحقها الآن؛ لقد حان الوقت لإجراء تحقيق شفاف وسريع وكامل في جريمة القتل هذه ".

وكتب  المدعى العام بمدينة جورجيا كريس كار قائلًا "بناءً على المستجدات من التقارير والمقطع المصور الذي قمت بالاطلاع عليهما؛ فإني أُعبر عن قلقي بشأن الأحداث المحيطة بإطلاق النار؛ إنني أتوقع أن تأخذ العدالة مجراها قدر الإمكان بالسرعة الممكنة".

كما علق أحدهم قائلاً "مع الاحترام فإنهم لا يُمكنهم إخفاء الفيديو الخاص بقتل أحمود؛ حاولوا ذلك في خلال الشهر السابق؛ لكن لا نستطيع أن نُكذب تاريخ الانتهاكات ضد السود؛ ولا يُمكننا تجميل العنف الذي تقره الدولة ضد السود؛ ولا يجوز أن نتجاهل هذه الحالة اللانهائية من عدم المساواة".

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
ما لغز انخفاض معدل الوفيات بفيروس كورونا في روسيا؟
Thumbnail
اليابان تبدأ باستخدام عقار لمعالجة المصابين بفيروس كورونا
Thumbnail
تعذيب وحشي لعامل في ليبيا على يد قوات حفتر(فيديو)
Thumbnail
لحظة بلحظة: تطورات انتشار فيروس كورونا حول العالم (الخميس 7 مايو/أيار)
Thumbnail
سلمان العودة في رمضان: تأملات مع اسم الله "الحي القيوم" (فيديو)

الأكثر قراءة

  1. ما لغز انخفاض معدل الوفيات بفيروس كورونا في روسيا؟
  2. اليابان تبدأ باستخدام عقار لمعالجة المصابين بفيروس كورونا
  3. تعذيب وحشي لعامل في ليبيا على يد قوات حفتر(فيديو)
  4. لحظة بلحظة: تطورات انتشار فيروس كورونا حول العالم (الخميس 7 مايو/أيار)
  5. سلمان العودة في رمضان: تأملات مع اسم الله "الحي القيوم" (فيديو)