فيروس كورونا
الاثنين 27 يناير 2020 13:25

شاهد: ووهان الصينية تتحول لمدينة "أشباح".. أين سكانها؟

تحولت مدينة ووهان الصينية، إلى ما يشبه مدينة الأشباح، بعد الذعر من تفشي وباء كورونا الجديد الذي بدأ انتشاره من المدينة أواخر 2019، وقامت السلطات بعزلها إلى جانب 10 مدن أخرى.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة على منصات التواصل، شوارع المدينة ومتاجرها ومؤسساتها ووسائل النقل، وهي شبه خالية من الناس ومظاهر الحياة.

وارتفعت حالات الوفاة حتى أمس الأحد، إلى 81 بالإضافة إلى 2800 مصاب، وهي أرقام مخيفة أثارت فزع الصينيين في المدينة المغلقة.

كما تم الإبلاغ عن حالات في هونغ كونغ ومكاو وتايوان وتايلاند والولايات المتحدة، وكذلك أستراليا وكندا وفرنسا واليابان وماليزيا ونيبال وسنغافورة وكوريا الجنوبية وفيتنام. ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن وفيات خارج الصين.

ووصفت منظمة الصحة العالمية التفشي يوم الخميس الماضي بأنه حالة طوارئ في الصين، لكنها لم تصل إلى حد وصفه بأنه حالة طوارئ عالمية.

ولعدوى فيروس كورونا مجموعة واسعة من الأعراض من بينها الحمى والسعال وضيق التنفس وصعوبات في التنفس، ويمكن أن تسبب حالات الإصابة الشديدة الالتهاب الرئوي ومتلازمة الالتهاب الرئوي الحاد والفشل الكلوي والوفاة.

ومن المعتقد أن الفيروس نشأ في أواخر العام الماضي في سوق للأطعمة في ووهان كان يبيع حيوانات برية بطريقة غير مشروعة.

ويعتقد الباحثون الصينيون أنه ربما انتقل إلى البشر من الثعابين والتي بدورها ربما أصيبت به من الخفافيش. وتباع الثعابين والخفافيش في سوق ووهان.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
رويترز
مواقع التواصل
