شاهد: ووهان الصينية تتحول لمدينة "أشباح".. أين سكانها؟
وأظهرت لقطات مصورة على منصات التواصل، شوارع المدينة ومتاجرها ومؤسساتها ووسائل النقل، وهي شبه خالية من الناس ومظاهر الحياة.
وارتفعت حالات الوفاة حتى أمس الأحد، إلى 81 بالإضافة إلى 2800 مصاب، وهي أرقام مخيفة أثارت فزع الصينيين في المدينة المغلقة.
كما تم الإبلاغ عن حالات في هونغ كونغ ومكاو وتايوان وتايلاند والولايات المتحدة، وكذلك أستراليا وكندا وفرنسا واليابان وماليزيا ونيبال وسنغافورة وكوريا الجنوبية وفيتنام. ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن وفيات خارج الصين.
Clip appearing to show Wuhan's empty subway yesterday evening pic.twitter.com/1nIsLT5TIX— Kenrick Davis (@Xiguaken) January 23, 2020
ووصفت منظمة الصحة العالمية التفشي يوم الخميس الماضي بأنه حالة طوارئ في الصين، لكنها لم تصل إلى حد وصفه بأنه حالة طوارئ عالمية.
ولعدوى فيروس كورونا مجموعة واسعة من الأعراض من بينها الحمى والسعال وضيق التنفس وصعوبات في التنفس، ويمكن أن تسبب حالات الإصابة الشديدة الالتهاب الرئوي ومتلازمة الالتهاب الرئوي الحاد والفشل الكلوي والوفاة.
ومن المعتقد أن الفيروس نشأ في أواخر العام الماضي في سوق للأطعمة في ووهان كان يبيع حيوانات برية بطريقة غير مشروعة.
ويعتقد الباحثون الصينيون أنه ربما انتقل إلى البشر من الثعابين والتي بدورها ربما أصيبت به من الخفافيش. وتباع الثعابين والخفافيش في سوق ووهان.
An American citizen in Wuhan today (January 26th) explored the deserted streets of the city which is at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.— croalxbis (@croalxbis) January 26, 2020
The footage she filmed shows bus stations closed, taxi ranks empty and huge racks of unused bicycles as locals remained at home pic.twitter.com/E8wclQbz7I
I’m just saying that I’m outside(I was going to buy my stock of foods) roads are empty, all closed, even shops, supermarket downstairs my apartment! #wuhan #WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanPneumonia #WuhanVirus #WuhanOutbreak #WuhanQuaranted pic.twitter.com/uPnzsfHfz4— Aurélie🇲🇺🇨🇳 (@__AurelieW) January 26, 2020
The impact on China’s holiday economy from #CoronavirusOutbreak must be epic. This is a Shanghai to Beijing flight - middle of lunar new year - and I boarded late. Didn’t fill up anymore than this. Never been on a mainland route so empty before #Wuhan pic.twitter.com/Y3m9lmVnu3— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) January 26, 2020
China coronavirus: Empty streets of Wuhan. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/5Iw8kmUOPf— Victor Edwin (@Odhiambo_vic) January 26, 2020
武漢市面，沒車沒人。— Kane Chow😷 (@kane_chow97) January 27, 2020
Wuhan,
just like a empty city.#coronavirus#CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/OtMh5KjaEL
Shanghai to Beijing flight, mid Lunar New Year - what should be the peak travel time of the year. Plane is almost empty. Cabin crew getting everyone to register their details on paper forms. The economic hit of #CoronavirusOutbreak won’t just affect China. #Wuhan pic.twitter.com/3ixta7aaSc— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) January 26, 2020
WUHAN under siege Day 3— Dr ADama @ExEduToday (@ExEduToday) January 25, 2020
This hospital out where I am on the edge of the city is not busy at all it is scary empty in dongxihu. Director of the hospital asked me to volunteer over at one of the main center so I’ll be going over there tomorrow wish me luck pic.twitter.com/44e32I3W6C
#coronavirus a view from 24-floor balcony in #Wuhan empty streets right now. #WuhanCoronavirus #China— Crottaz Finance (@crofin67) January 25, 2020
Source/ chusdoit pic.twitter.com/8DQGucCe1M
Empty street at Jiang Han road, downtown Wuhan. This used to be by far the busiest street in this metropolis of 11 million people. #coronovirus pic.twitter.com/wj0OjmNESn— Elves need a very long name (@President46Yang) January 23, 2020