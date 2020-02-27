فيروس كورونا المستجد
الخميس 27 فبراير 2020 21:36

شاهد: هل أصيب بابا الفاتيكان بفيروس كورونا؟

بابا الفاتيكان تبدو عليه مظاهر الإعياء ما أثار تكهنات كثيرين
بابا الفاتيكان تبدو عليه مظاهر الإعياء ما أثار تكهنات كثيرين
مواقع التواصل
تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، الخميس، مقاطع فيديو وصور للبابا فرانسيس، وتظهر عليه علامات الإعياء والمرض في قداس، الأربعاء.

وظهر البابا في القداس وهو يسعل وينظف أنفه، ما يُوحي بإصابته بشيء ما.

وكانت وسائل إعلام قد نقلت -في وقت سابق- أن البابا فرانسيس ألغى زيارة رُتبت مسبقًا مع كهنة روما.

في السياق، تتزايد أعداد المصابين بفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) في إيطاليا إلى ما يُقارب 400 شخص ووفاة 14 حتى الآن، وتتركز الإصابة بشكل ملحوظ في لومبارديا.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
كلمات مفتاحية
فيروس كورونا
فيروس كورونا المستجد
إيطاليا
بابا الفاتيكان
البابا فرانسيس
الصين
عدوى فيروسية

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
رويترز: أبوظبي تجري محادثات مع بنوك بشأن قروض بقيمة ملياري دولار
Thumbnail
بينهم اثنان في حالة خطرة: إصابة العشرات جراء انقلاب قطار في مصر (فيديو)

الأكثر قراءة

  1. رويترز: أبوظبي تجري محادثات مع بنوك بشأن قروض بقيمة ملياري دولار
  2. بينهم اثنان في حالة خطرة: إصابة العشرات جراء انقلاب قطار في مصر (فيديو)
  3. شاهد: هل أصيب بابا الفاتيكان بفيروس كورونا؟
  4. خطأ وزير في أداء القسم الدستوري يُفجّر سخرية التونسيين (فيديو)
  5. إلغاء السعودية تأشيرات العمرة والزيارة يُغضب المصريين [فيديو]