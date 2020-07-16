الولايات المتحدة
الخميس 16 يوليو 2020 11:20

شاهد: زوجان يتهجمان على بائع متجول.. ماذا فعل المارة؟

الرجل اتجه لبيع الفاكهة في الشارع بعد توقف مجال الأعمال بسبب كورونا
مواقع التواصل
تداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مقاطع فيديو تظهر قيام زوجين أمريكيين بمهاجمة أحد بائعي الفاكهة الجائلين في حي "كانيون كانتري" بمدينة سانتا كلاريتا بولاية كاليفورنيا.

وهاجم الزوجان بائع الفاكهة واصفين عمله بأنه غير قانوني وأنه ليس لديه تصريح لمزاولته.

ووجه الزوجان له تساؤلات عديدة بشأن تصريح الصحة الخاص به؛ وتصريح إعادة البيع للفاكهة وما يُثبت أنه دافع للضرائب، بشكل مثير.

وتفاعل المارة وعدد من وسائل الإعلام، مع المقاطع المنتشرة لمهاجمة الرجل، وتجمع العديد منهم حول عربته ليقدموا له الدعم.

وعبر المتجمعون عن تضامنهم مع البائع المتجول، خاصة بعد تصريحه أنه اتجه لبيع الفاكهة بعد توقف مجال الأعمال نتيجة انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد.

من ناحية أخرى، لم يعلق رئيس مجلس المدينة على الواقعة رغم انتشارها على وسائل التواصل والإعلام الأمريكية وحملة التضامن الواسعة التي حظي بها هذا البائع.

لكن مركز الشرطة في المدينة، حذر البائع لإيجاد موقع آخر لمزاولة نشاطه التجاري.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live at the 76 with @la_palma_fresh_fruit serving fresh fruit to cool people👍🏼

A post shared by enano (@nanonormaldude) on

ولا تزال الولايات المتحدة تتصدر دول العالم في أعداد المصابين والوفيات بفيروس كورونا المستجد.

ومنذ ظهور الجائحة، سجلت أمريكا أكثر من 3 ملايين و617 ألف إصابة، توفي منهم حتى الآن أكثر من 140 ألفًا، بينما تعافى نحو مليون و646 ألفًا.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LA PALMA FRESH FRUIT (@la_palma_fresh_fruit) on

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
