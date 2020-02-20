شاهد: تصادم أكثر من 200 سيارة في حادث مروع بكندا
وفي مؤتمر صحفي، قال وزير النقل في كيبيك، فرانسوا بونارديل، الأربعاء، "إن سوء الأحوال الجوية جراء تساقط كثيف للثلوج وعدم رؤية كافية ربما أسهمت إلى حد كبير في هذا الحادث غير المسبوق".
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام كندية مشاهد لتحطم عدد من الحافلات والسيارات على الطريق السريع جنوبي المدينة.
A massive multi-vehicle pileup in #LaPrairie is causing #Hwy15 to be closed in both directions between exit 46 and 50. pic.twitter.com/twtWhJlNYL— CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) February 19, 2020
وأفاد دانييل ماكان، المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة الإقليمية، بأن ثلاثة مستشفيات في منطقة الحادث أخطرت بإمكانية استقبال عدد كبير من الضحايا.
Highway 15 closed in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore after multi-vehicle pileup https://t.co/p0h1A2bLfv— CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) February 19, 2020
EN SUIVI : Photos du carambolage sur l’A-15 à La Prairie. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/8twNTZcket— Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) February 19, 2020
Emergency responders are working to get people out of their cars after a multi-vehicle pileup in La Prairie, Que. Provincial police say as many as 60 people have been injured.— CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) February 19, 2020
More: https://t.co/o0JfnfbAKi pic.twitter.com/x065boXuU8
DERNIÈRE HEURE | VIDÉO : Carambolage majeur sur l’A-15 en direction sud à La Prairie. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/Yx50NX5I1Z— Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) February 19, 2020
Dozens of people have been injured in a massive pileup involving nearly 200 cars amid snow squall conditions, in an incident that has closed Highway 15 in both directions in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore: https://t.co/gdcnKXWd56 pic.twitter.com/oeXjNByQ3O— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 19, 2020