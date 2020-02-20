حوادث
الخميس 20 فبراير 2020 19:16

شاهد: تصادم أكثر من 200 سيارة في حادث مروع بكندا

لقي شخصان مصرعهما وأصيب أكثر من سبعين شخصًا بعد تصادم ما يزيد عن 200 سيارة، في حادث سيرٍ مروع جنوبي مدينة مونتريال الكندية.

 وفي مؤتمر صحفي، قال وزير النقل في كيبيك، فرانسوا بونارديل، الأربعاء، "إن سوء الأحوال الجوية جراء تساقط كثيف للثلوج وعدم رؤية كافية ربما أسهمت إلى حد كبير في هذا الحادث غير المسبوق".

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام كندية مشاهد لتحطم عدد من الحافلات والسيارات على الطريق السريع جنوبي المدينة.

وأفاد دانييل ماكان، المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة الإقليمية، بأن ثلاثة مستشفيات في منطقة الحادث أخطرت بإمكانية استقبال عدد كبير من الضحايا.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
وكالات
كلمات مفتاحية
تصادم مروع
تصادمات المرور
كيبيك
كندا
إصابات الحوادث

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
طعن مؤذن المسجد المركزي في لندن أثناء الأذان واعتقال المنفذ [فيديو]
Thumbnail
شاهد: أردوغان يفتتح أكبر مكتبة في تركيا

الأكثر قراءة

  1. طعن مؤذن المسجد المركزي في لندن أثناء الأذان واعتقال المنفذ [فيديو]
  2. شاهد: أردوغان يفتتح أكبر مكتبة في تركيا
  3. شاهد: تصادم أكثر من 200 سيارة في حادث مروع بكندا
  4. بث مباشر: الأمن السوداني يفرق مظاهرة تطالب بإعادة هيكلة القوات المسلحة
  5. بمشاركة قوات تركية.. الجيش الوطني السوري يبدأ هجوما بريا ضد قوات النظام