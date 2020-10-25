الانتخابات الأمريكية
الاثنين 26 أكتوبر 2020 00:47

دعاية انتخابية بسيارة شرطة تأييدا لترمب (فيديو)

الضابط ديفيد وال
مواقع التواصل
تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقطعاً مصوراً لضابط من الشرطة الأمريكية قام بدعاية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وذلك من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة في بروكلين بمدينة نيويورك خلال أدائه لعمله ليلة أمس السبت.

ونشر الصحفي والكاتب السياسي "بريان نورمويل" معلومات عن الضابط الذي قام بهذا الأمر قائلاً "بناء على المقطع المصور وجدت أن هذا الطريق تديره شرطة نيويورك من خلال الضابط المسؤول ديفيد وال".

وكان الضابط وال يقول من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة "ترمب 2020" وحين توجه إليه أحدهم لتكرار ما يقوله وهو يقوم بتصويره فقال له "تباً لك اذهب بعيداً" ثم أعاد ما قاله من دعاية انتخابية لترمب خلال أدائه لعمله مُستغلاً سيارة رسمية للشرطة.

وأعلنت شرطة نيويورك في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر قبل ساعات أنها على علم بالواقعة وتجري التحقيق فيها.

كما قال عمدة نيويورك في تغريدة إن أي موظف في شرطة نيويورك يتبنى أجندة سياسية خلال الخدمة سيواجه العقوبة ولن يتم التسامح معه.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
خدمة سند

