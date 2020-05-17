فيروس كورونا
الأحد 17 مايو 2020 18:10

"خدعة كورونا ستنتهي بعد الانتخابات".. فيديو لنجل ترمب يثير الجدل

إيريك ترمب نجل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي مقطعاً مصوراً لنجل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس السبت وهو يقول إن "خدعة فيروس كورونا" ستنتهي بمجرد إنتهاء الانتخابات الأمريكية.

وكان "إيريك ترمب" في لقاء تليفزيوني ليلة أمس على قناة فوكس نيوز قد اتهم الديمقراطيين بتصنيع فيروس كورونا، بهدف إجبار والده على تعليق المسيرات المؤيدة له في الإنتخابات الرئاسية.

وأضاف "إيريك" بأن "خدعة" فيروس كورونا ستنتهي وتختفي بطريقة سحرية بمجرد انتهاء الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية المزمع عقدها في نوفمبر القادم.

وعلق المحلل السياسي "بالمر ريبورت" على ما قاله "إيريك" قائلاً "يظن إيريك ترمب أن فيروس كورونا هو شئ يمكن للحكومة تشغيله وإيقافه وقتما تشاء مثل مفاتيح الإضاءة؛ إن منظري المؤامرات مناهضي الحكومة هم أغبى الناس على قيد الحياة؛ وإريك ترمب هو أكبر معتوه سخيف على الإطلاق".

وعلق أحد المواطنين الأمريكيين قائلاً "إذن هناك ما يُقارب الــ90 ألف أمريكي ضحوا بحياتهم للمساهمة في هذه الخدعة .. أليس كذلك؟ وهناك 222 ألف شخص حول العالم ماتوا للمساعدة في ذلك أيضاً؛ فعلوا ذلك في الواقع وفجروا روؤسهم؛ يا له من عرض مُثير للإشمئزاز يدل على عدم إنسانية إيريك ترمب".

وتفاعل الكثيرون على مقطع الفيديو، منهم الناشطة السياسية النسوية رانيا باتريس التي اتهمت إيريك ترمب بالجهل والجنون وأنه ربما يتسبب في فقد الناس حياتهم.

وسخر عدد من الإعلاميين والصحفيين والمواطنيين الأمريكيين من تصريحات إيريك ترمب واصفين إياه بالغباء، والكذب، وعدم الإحساس بمسؤولية ما يقول، تماما مثل أبيه.

وسجلت الولايات المتحدة حتى أمس السبت أكثر من مليون ونصف إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد، فيما تخطت الوفيات التسعين ألف وفاة. 

