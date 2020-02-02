حادثة طعن لندن.. مقتل المنفذ وإصابة شخصين [فيديو]
وأضافت الشرطة على تويتر "أطلق أفراد الشرطة المسلحون النار على رجل في ستريثام (جنوب لندن). في هذه المرحلة من المعتقد أن عدة أشخاص تعرضوا للطعن. يجري تقييم الملابسات المحيطة بالواقعة التي تتصل بالإرهاب".
وذكرت الشرطة لاحقا أن الرجل الذي أطلقت عليه النار لقي حتفه.
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
وفي أحد المقاطع، ظهر رجل ممدد على الأرض وفي الخلفية شرطيان مسلحان على الأقل وهما يصوبان سلاحيهما تجاهه.
وأظهرت عدة مقاطع مصورة سيارات شرطة وإسعاف وهي تطوق المنطقة فيما حلقت مروحية فوقها.
وقال رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بوريس جونسون على تويتر "أشكر كل أجهزة الطوارئ التي تعاملت مع حادث ستريثام الذي أعلنت الشرطة الآن أنه يتصل بالإرهاب".
وكان آخر حادث مماثل وقع في لندن في نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني الماضي، حين قتلت الشرطة بالرصاص رجلا كان يرتدي سترة ناسفة مزيفة بعد أن قتل شخصين طعنا وأصاب ثلاثة آخرين قبل أن يتمكن المارة من السيطرة عليه.