توصيات الصحة العالمية للوقاية من كورونا (فيديو)
وقال مدير عام المنظمة، تادروس أدهانوم، أن 8739 حالة خارج الصين من 61 دولة حول العالم، مع 127 حالة وفاة جراء الإصابة بالفيروس.
وأكد أدهانوم أن غسل الأيدي يسهم بدرجة كبيرة في الوقاية من الفيروس، وأن الأسئلة الكثيرة المرتبطة باحتمالية الإصابة بالعدوى لا يمكن الإجابة عنها بشكل عام، موضحًا أن الإجابة تتعلق بالحالة الصحية للشخص وأين يقيم وهل يوجد في محيطه مصابين أم لا، وهذه حالات تختلف من شخص إلى آخر.
وعلى الفور، تواصلت ردود الأفعال عالميًا على وسم #CoronaOutbreak بعد ظهور عدد من الإصابات في أمريكا وأوربا، والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الحكومات والشركات؛ لتجنب نقل الفيروس للآخرين.
LIVE daily media briefing on #COVID19 with @DrTedros #coronavirus https://t.co/bFQNRfyRfx— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020
وظهر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، بوريس جونسون، متحدثًا عن توقعه انتشار الفيروس في البلاد، لكنه شدّد في الوقت نفسه على استعداد الحكومة للسيطرة عليه، وذلك ضمن في إجراءات الوقاية التي تعتمدها، ونصح جونسون بغسل الأيدي لتجنب الإصابة بالفيروس.
An update on coronavirus following COBR. pic.twitter.com/k34Q4XL4MF— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 2, 2020
An update following PM @BorisJohnson's visit to Public Health England @PHE_uk to meet those working on coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/IfRx2CzwX9— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 1, 2020
أما الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترمب، فغرّد عن اجتماعه مع كبرى شركات الأدوية؛ لمناقشة آخر تطورات صناعة دواء وعلاج يواجه هذا الفيروس.
I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure. Progress being made!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
ورد المحلل السياسي، بالمر روبرت، على ترمب قائلًا إنك تسوّق أملًا زائفًا للناس بشأن صناعة لقاح مناسب؛ لأن الخبراء والمختصين تحدثوا عن عام كامل أو أكثر لصناعته.
Now you’re just spreading false hope about a vaccine that scientific experts say is likely a year or more away. You couldn’t be screwing this up any more if you tried.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 2, 2020
من جهة أخرى، انتقدت بعض التعليقات ردود أفعال المسؤولين والسياسيين، وهاجمت حديث الحكومة البريطانية عن الوقاية من المرض بإغلاق المدراس والعمل من المنزل، دون أن تفرض قيودًا قوية على الطيران للدول الأكثر تضررًا.
I am confused. The UK government are talking about ways to control #coronavirusuk with things like school closures and working from home while at the same time having no flight restrictions from the most affected areas! Complete madness!— brexitears (@brexitears1) March 1, 2020
وقال آخر -ساخرًا- إن فيروس كورونا من الممكن أن يكون قد انتشر في واشنطن من أسابيع، ولم يُدرك أحد ذلك بعد، وأضاف آخر أن انتشار الفيروس معناه تأثر أكثر الفئات فقرًا في أميركا.
يذكر أن شركة فايزر المصنّعة للعقاقير الطبية، قالت أمس، إنها حددت بعض المركبات المضادة للفيروسات طورتها الشركة، ومن الممكن أن تثبط فيروسات كورونا.
Coronavirus may have spread undetected for weeks in Washington state | And nobody even noticed. Doesn't that tell you something about overhyped this whole thing is? #CoronaOutbreak— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 2, 2020
If the #CoronaOutbreak spreads in America, much like environmental injustices, the poorest and most commonly ignored would suffer the most.— Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) March 2, 2020
#CoronaOutbreak can be decreased by a simple routine. This hand washing video 👇is pertinent. Remember as you wash/scrub sing the A, B, C's or Happy Birthday to you or whoever. Think before you touch your face/baby/elderly! Did you wash your hands? Sneeze & cough into your elbow. https://t.co/wmokF9G0zq— Delina DiSanto (@delina4az) March 2, 2020
BREAK: #CoronaOutbreak @British_Airways announces cancellations of flights:— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 2, 2020
✈️12 x Heathrow to JFK - March 17-28
✈️171 short-haul roundtrip flights from London Heathrow to countries including Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland - March 17-28. pic.twitter.com/fjEvCvFz7L
BREAK: @Ryanair has notified passengers by email that it was reducing its short haul flights to and from Italy, from across Europe, by up to 25% for a three week period from Tuesday, March 17 to Wednesday, April 8, in response to the Covid-19 virus 🦠 #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/xHfWbgNH7r— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 2, 2020
Explosive moment in media conference when surgeon general says the Florida Department of Health waited 24 hours after finding out about 2 positive coronavirus cases before informing public. State found out Saturday night sent out press release Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/2rYIIRSXof— Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) March 2, 2020