فيروس كورونا
الثلاثاء 3 مارس 2020 15:41

توصيات الصحة العالمية للوقاية من كورونا (فيديو)

مدير عام المنظمة، تادروس أدهانوم، ينصح بغسل الأيدي جيدًا للوقاية من فيروس كورونا
رويترز
صرحت منظمة الصحة العالمية أن هناك تزايدًا في أعداد المصابين بفيروس كورونا في كوريا الجنوبية وإيطاليا وإيران واليابان، وذلك بالرغم من انخفاض عدد مصابي الصين في الأيام الأخيرة.

وقال مدير عام المنظمة، تادروس أدهانوم، أن 8739 حالة خارج الصين من 61 دولة حول العالم، مع 127 حالة وفاة جراء الإصابة بالفيروس.

وأكد أدهانوم أن غسل الأيدي يسهم بدرجة كبيرة في الوقاية من الفيروس، وأن الأسئلة الكثيرة المرتبطة باحتمالية الإصابة بالعدوى لا يمكن الإجابة عنها بشكل عام، موضحًا أن الإجابة تتعلق بالحالة الصحية للشخص وأين يقيم وهل يوجد في محيطه مصابين أم لا، وهذه حالات تختلف من شخص إلى آخر.

وعلى الفور، تواصلت ردود الأفعال عالميًا على وسم #CoronaOutbreak بعد ظهور عدد من الإصابات في أمريكا وأوربا، والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الحكومات والشركات؛ لتجنب نقل الفيروس للآخرين.

وظهر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، بوريس جونسون، متحدثًا عن توقعه انتشار الفيروس في البلاد، لكنه شدّد في الوقت نفسه على استعداد الحكومة للسيطرة عليه، وذلك ضمن في إجراءات الوقاية التي تعتمدها، ونصح جونسون بغسل الأيدي لتجنب الإصابة بالفيروس.

أما الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترمب، فغرّد عن اجتماعه مع كبرى شركات الأدوية؛ لمناقشة آخر تطورات صناعة دواء وعلاج يواجه هذا الفيروس. 

ورد المحلل السياسي، بالمر روبرت، على ترمب قائلًا إنك تسوّق أملًا زائفًا للناس بشأن صناعة لقاح مناسب؛ لأن الخبراء والمختصين تحدثوا عن عام كامل أو أكثر لصناعته.

من جهة أخرى، انتقدت بعض التعليقات ردود أفعال المسؤولين والسياسيين، وهاجمت حديث الحكومة البريطانية عن الوقاية من المرض بإغلاق المدراس والعمل من المنزل، دون أن تفرض قيودًا قوية على الطيران للدول الأكثر تضررًا.

وقال آخر -ساخرًا- إن فيروس كورونا من الممكن أن يكون قد انتشر في واشنطن من أسابيع، ولم يُدرك أحد ذلك بعد، وأضاف آخر أن انتشار الفيروس معناه تأثر أكثر الفئات فقرًا في أميركا.

يذكر أن شركة فايزر المصنّعة للعقاقير الطبية، قالت أمس، إنها حددت بعض المركبات المضادة للفيروسات طورتها الشركة، ومن الممكن أن تثبط فيروسات كورونا. 

