الخميس 30 يناير 2020 20:03

تعرف على العريس المصري لابنة الملياردير بيل غيتس

جنيفر بيل غيتس وخطيبها نايل نصار
جنيفر بيل غيتس وخطيبها نايل نصار
أعلنت جينفر ابنة الملياردير بيل جيتس عن خطوبتها لصديقها الفارس المصري نايل نصار، بعد علاقة دامت أربعة أعوام.

وأعلنت جينفر البالغة من العمر 23 عاما نبأ خطوبتها لنايل البالغ 28 عاما من خلال موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام.

 

وكتبت جيفنر" نايل نصار، أنت فريد من نوعك، لا أستطيع الانتظار لأن نقضي 

حياتنا سويا نتعلم ونكبر ونضحك ونحب. بالتأكيد نعم أوافق".

ونشرت جينفر صورة لها مع نايل وهما يقومان برحلة تزحلق، وبدت متأثرة ومتفاجئة بعدما عرض عليها نايل الزواج.

وظهرت جينفر في الصورة وهي ترتدي خاتما ماسيا كبيرا.

وكتب نايل على صفحته على موقع انستغرام" لقد وافقت ".

وكانت العلاقة بين نايل وجينفر قد بدأت أثناء دراستهما في جامعة ستانفورد. 

 

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
وكالات
