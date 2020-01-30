تعرف على العريس المصري لابنة الملياردير بيل غيتس
وأعلنت جينفر البالغة من العمر 23 عاما نبأ خطوبتها لنايل البالغ 28 عاما من خلال موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام.
Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. 💍 AHHH!!!
وكتبت جيفنر" نايل نصار، أنت فريد من نوعك، لا أستطيع الانتظار لأن نقضي
حياتنا سويا نتعلم ونكبر ونضحك ونحب. بالتأكيد نعم أوافق".
ونشرت جينفر صورة لها مع نايل وهما يقومان برحلة تزحلق، وبدت متأثرة ومتفاجئة بعدما عرض عليها نايل الزواج.
وظهرت جينفر في الصورة وهي ترتدي خاتما ماسيا كبيرا.
وكتب نايل على صفحته على موقع انستغرام" لقد وافقت ".
SHE SAID YES!! 💍 I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever! 😘❤️
وكانت العلاقة بين نايل وجينفر قد بدأت أثناء دراستهما في جامعة ستانفورد.