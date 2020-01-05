مقتل قاسم سليماني
الأحد 5 يناير 2020 04:30

ترمب يهدد باستهداف 52 موقعا إيرانيا

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
غيتي
حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب السبت من أن الولايات المتّحدة حدّدت 52 موقعاً في إيران ستضربها "بسرعة كبيرة وبقوّة كبيرة" إذا هاجمت طهران أهدافاً أو أفراداً أمريكيّين. 

وفي تغريدة دافع فيها عن الضربة التي قُتل فيها قائد فليق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني الجمعة في بغداد، قال ترمب إنّ الرقم 52 يُمثّل عدد الأمريكيّين الذين احتُجزوا رهائن في السفارة الأمريكيّة في طهران على مدى أكثر من سنة أواخر العام 1979. 


وأضاف ترمب انّ بعض تلك المواقع هي "على مستوى عال جدّاً ومهمّة بالنّسبة إلى إيران والثقافة الإيرانيّة"، مشيراً إلى أنّ "تلك الأهداف، وإيران نفسها، سيتمّ ضربها بشكل سريع جدّاً وقويّ جدّاً. الولايات المتحدة لا تريد مزيداً من التهديدات".
 

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
وكالات
كلمات مفتاحية
إيران
ترمب
الولايات المتحدة
قاسم سليماني

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
بريطانيا ترافق سفنها التجارية في مضيق هرمز بمدمرات حربية بعد مقتل سليماني
Thumbnail
مقتل 28 طالبا في قصف لطيران حفتر على الكلية العسكرية بطرابلس [فيديو]

الأكثر قراءة

  1. ترمب يهدد باستهداف 52 موقعا إيرانيا
  2. بريطانيا ترافق سفنها التجارية في مضيق هرمز بمدمرات حربية بعد مقتل سليماني
  3. مقتل 28 طالبا في قصف لطيران حفتر على الكلية العسكرية بطرابلس [فيديو]
  4. ابنة سليماني تسأل روحاني: من سينتقم لأبي؟(فيديو)
  5. شاهد: الجيش المصري ينفذ تدريبات بحرية في البحر المتوسط