ترمب يهدد باستهداف 52 موقعا إيرانيا
وفي تغريدة دافع فيها عن الضربة التي قُتل فيها قائد فليق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني الجمعة في بغداد، قال ترمب إنّ الرقم 52 يُمثّل عدد الأمريكيّين الذين احتُجزوا رهائن في السفارة الأمريكيّة في طهران على مدى أكثر من سنة أواخر العام 1979.
....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020
وأضاف ترمب انّ بعض تلك المواقع هي "على مستوى عال جدّاً ومهمّة بالنّسبة إلى إيران والثقافة الإيرانيّة"، مشيراً إلى أنّ "تلك الأهداف، وإيران نفسها، سيتمّ ضربها بشكل سريع جدّاً وقويّ جدّاً. الولايات المتحدة لا تريد مزيداً من التهديدات".
Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020