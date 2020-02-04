ترمب يحذف تغريدة تهنئة على تويتر أثارت سخرية واسعة
وهنأ ترمب في تغريدته، فريق "كانساس سيتي تشيفز" ببطولة "سوبر بول" 2020 بعدما فاز على نظيره "سان فرانسيسكو 49" في المباراة التي أقيمت بولاية فلوريدا باستاد هارد روك، بعدما تمكن من الفوز عليه لأول مرة منذ 50 عامًا.
وكتب ترمب "أهنئ فريق كانساس سيتي تشيفز علي لعبه الرائع والعودة المميزة رغم الضغط الهائل. أحسنتم تمثيل ولاية كنساس العظيمة، بل في الحقيقة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية كلها، هذا حقًا رائع، وبلدكم فخورة بكم".
Stable Genius. pic.twitter.com/btSpWgYOGs— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 3, 2020
ولم تمر إلا دقائق قليلة، وقام ترمب بحذف التغريدة بعد أن تدارك الخطأ الذي وقع فيه، إذ إن الفريق الذي هنأه لا يمثل ولاية كنساس بل ولاية ميسوري. وكتب قائلًا "أهنئ فريق كانساس سيتي تشيفز علي لعبه الرائع والعودة المميزة رغم الضغط الهائل، نحن جميعًا فخورون بكم وبولاية ميسوري العظيمة، أنتم أبطال بالفعل".
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from “the Great State of Kansas.” That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ATunoqVhYM— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2020
Do you think that the people of Kansas will be upset that you don’t know where they are? Or, for that matter where Missouri is? I mean, it’s not like it’s Ukraine or Bangalore.— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 3, 2020