ترمب يحذف تغريدة تهنئة على تويتر أثارت سخرية واسعة

أثارت تغريدة على تويتر للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، جدلًا وتساؤلات وسخرية واسعة عن مدى متابعة ترمب لكرة القدم الأمريكية.

وهنأ ترمب في تغريدته، فريق "كانساس سيتي تشيفز" ببطولة "سوبر بول" 2020 بعدما فاز على نظيره "سان فرانسيسكو 49" في المباراة التي أقيمت بولاية فلوريدا باستاد هارد روك، بعدما تمكن من الفوز عليه لأول مرة منذ 50 عامًا.

وكتب ترمب "أهنئ فريق كانساس سيتي تشيفز علي لعبه الرائع والعودة المميزة رغم الضغط الهائل. أحسنتم تمثيل ولاية كنساس العظيمة، بل في الحقيقة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية كلها، هذا حقًا رائع، وبلدكم فخورة بكم".

ولم تمر إلا دقائق قليلة، وقام ترمب بحذف التغريدة بعد أن تدارك الخطأ الذي وقع فيه، إذ إن الفريق الذي هنأه لا يمثل ولاية كنساس بل ولاية ميسوري. وكتب قائلًا "أهنئ فريق كانساس سيتي تشيفز علي لعبه الرائع والعودة المميزة رغم الضغط الهائل، نحن جميعًا فخورون بكم وبولاية ميسوري العظيمة، أنتم أبطال بالفعل".

