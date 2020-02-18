أزمة المناخ
بعد وصفه بـ"البخيل".. بيزوس يخصص 10 مليارات دولار لحماية الأرض

جيف بيزوس مؤسس ورئيس شركة أمازون
كشف مؤسس شركة "آمازون" جيف بيزوس عبر حسابه في انستغرام عن إطلاق صندوق "بيزوس الأرض"، وتخصيص 10 مليارات دولار من ثروته لمكافحة المتغيرات المناخية.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ - Jeff

وقال الرجل الأغنى في العالم إنه سيبدأ مبادرته العالمية هذا الصيف، والتي تشمل تمويل العلماء والناشطين والمنظمات غير الحكومية.

كانت أستراليا قد تعرّضت مطلع هذ العام لحرائق مدمّرة، نجم عنها مقتل نصف مليون حيوان، وعندها تبرع بيزوس بنحو 690 ألف دولار أمريكي لمساعدة أستراليا. 

أثار ذلك موجة انتقادات واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، واعتبر النشطاء أن الرجل "بخيل"، وأن المبلغ الذي تبرع به "ضئيل" مقارنة بثروته الطائلة. 



 

