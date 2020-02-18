بعد وصفه بـ"البخيل".. بيزوس يخصص 10 مليارات دولار لحماية الأرض
Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund. Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together. - Jeff
A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on
وقال الرجل الأغنى في العالم إنه سيبدأ مبادرته العالمية هذا الصيف، والتي تشمل تمويل العلماء والناشطين والمنظمات غير الحكومية.
كانت أستراليا قد تعرّضت مطلع هذ العام لحرائق مدمّرة، نجم عنها مقتل نصف مليون حيوان، وعندها تبرع بيزوس بنحو 690 ألف دولار أمريكي لمساعدة أستراليا.
أثار ذلك موجة انتقادات واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، واعتبر النشطاء أن الرجل "بخيل"، وأن المبلغ الذي تبرع به "ضئيل" مقارنة بثروته الطائلة.
BEZOS EARTH FUND: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he is committing $10 billion to fight climate change.— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 17, 2020
In an Instagram post, the world's wealthiest man said he would "fund scientists, activists, NGOs" to "help preserve and protect the natural world" pic.twitter.com/5eI7L45UsW
How To Spend It: The Bezos Climate Edition https://t.co/5hBHxetY4K Nice piece from @AkshatRathi on last night's big announcement @climate pic.twitter.com/qMMiK1jwDK— John Fraher (@johnfraher) February 18, 2020
It's always a 2% or 7.7% of his net worth never more. His company is singularly contributing to climate change by just the logistics never mind other activities and he could offer only 7.7% of his worth after not paying corporate tax and paying slave salaries to his employees.— Neha Wasnik (@Iamnehawasnik) February 17, 2020
He could also do absolutely nothing at all. He could worry about him self and let the shit hit the fan around him. When someone offers anything people always say they could do more. How much of your net worth do you give away?— Jason (@theone42069) February 17, 2020
So @JeffBezos just announced his $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund to address the #ClimateEmergency... and we have questions.— Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) February 18, 2020
First the big one: why won't Bezos lead by cleaning up his own house? Amazon has massive climate issues.
THREAD
1/5 pic.twitter.com/PLrag1XtSK