المسلمون في الهند
الثلاثاء 25 فبراير 2020 11:36

بعد خطاب ترمب عن "الإسلام الإرهابي".. حرق منازل مسلمين بالهند (فيديو)

عنف ضد المسلمين شرق العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي بعد خطاب الرئيس الأميركي
عنف ضد المسلمين شرق العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي بعد خطاب الرئيس الأميركي
مواقع التواصل
نشر ناشطون هنود عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مقاطع فيديو تظهر اعتداء جماعات "متطرفة" على المسلمين وإحراق بيوتهم ومتاجرهم بمدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور شمال شرق العاصمة نيودلهي.

واستنكر الناشطون تحت وسمي #DelhiBurning و #AmitShahMustResign غياب الأمن لردع اعتداءات نفذتها جماعات مناهضة لتجنيس الأقليات المسلمة في البلاد.

وتُظهر مقاطع الفيديو اعتداءات قاسية على مسلمي مدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور، وانتشار كثيف للدخان في سماء المدينتين، وهدم للمنازل والمحال التجارية.

وتأتي هذه الأحدات عقب خطاب ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس، في زيارته الأولى للهند، وقوله "علينا جميعًا محاربة الإسلام الإرهابي الراديكالي".

ويخشى الناشطون عودة موجة جديدة من العنصرية، ونددوا بالتنكيل المقصود ضد المسلمين، معتبرين أن ذلك عودة للممارسات العنيفة ضد السيخ عام 1984.

واعتبرت حكومة الهند خطاب ترمب دعمًا لمحاولتها ضم إقليم كشمير -المتنازع عليه- لسيادتها، ومباركةً لقانون التجنيس الجديد الذي يخول تجنيس الأقليات الدينية ويستثني المسلمين. 

يذكر أن حزب بهارتيا جاناتا القومي الهندوسي وصل إلى السلطة عام 2014، ومعه تزايدت وتيرة مخاوف المسلمين في الهند، إذ يعرف عن الحزب تطرفه ووقوفه ضد قضايا المسلمين. 

أضافت انتخابات مايو/أيار الماضي مزيدًا من تشنج الحزب، لا سيَّما مع حصوله -بزعامة رئيس الوزراء الحالي ناريندرا مودي- على 303 مقاعد من أصل 542، فضلًا عن حصده 65% من مقاعد البرلمان ضمن تحالفٍ يقوده الحزب.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل
كلمات مفتاحية
مسلمو الهند
العنف الطائفي
خطاب الكراهية
نيودلهي
المسلمون
الهندوس
السيخ

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
قائد ميداني ليبي: جنود سودانيون ومصريون يقاتلون مع حفتر (فيديو)
Thumbnail
سد النهضة.. مسودة اتفاق أمريكية لمصر والسودان وإثيوبيا

الأكثر قراءة

  1. قائد ميداني ليبي: جنود سودانيون ومصريون يقاتلون مع حفتر (فيديو)
  2. سد النهضة.. مسودة اتفاق أمريكية لمصر والسودان وإثيوبيا
  3. "لن نذهب لمدينة الأثاث".. هل تخلى حرفيو دمياط عن "حلم" السيسي؟
  4. إصابات جديدة بكورونا في 4 دول عربية وارتفاع الوفيات بإيران
  5. 20 طفلا تجمدوا.. رسالة بالإنجليزية من مخيم الموت السوري للبشرية (فيديو)