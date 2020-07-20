بصق عليها وأهانها.. فيديو يوثق عنصرية شاب كندي تجاه فتاة صينية
وعلق "برادن ريهل" على المقطع المصور لحادث التعدي العنصري على صديقته، قائلًا "هل مازلتم تعتقدون أن العنصرية ليست موجودة في كندا؟!".
وتابع "لقد بصق هذا الرجل على صديقتي، ناعتًا إياها بالسخيفة ثم أسرع بدراجته".
STILL THINK RACISM DOESN’T EXIST IN CANADA!?!? UPDATE: Although Jess and I haven’t heard from the police themselves, the news are reporting that he is now in custody awaiting charges. This man spit on my girlfriend @itsjesslau DURING A PANDEMIC and called her a “fucking ch*nk” and sped off on his bicycle. We are outraged. He also did this to another couple behind us who were Caucasian. I can’t believe I caught this on video. So much for a Saturday night out hey? If you or someone you know has any information as to who this is please pass it on. The worst type of person. We are forwarding it to CPS. EDIT: The police have filed many claims of this guy doing the same thing to a lot of people. They’ve identified him and I believe charges will be made. Thanks for the positivity everyone!
A post shared by B R A E D E N - Video // Photo (@braedenriehl) on
واستطرد قائلًا "نحن غاضبون. لقد قام بنفس الفعل مع زوجين آخرين خلفنا ذوي أصول صينية".
وأضاف "أنا لا أصدق أني قمت بالتقاط هذا الفيديو"، موجهًا كلامه لمتابعيه بأن يساعدوه لإيجاد معلومات عن هذا الرجل العنصري.
وأشار "ريهل" لحساب شرطة المدينة أيضًا لتقوم بالتحقيق في الأمر والتي بدورها لم تُعلق حتى الآن على الحادث.
Please share and help find this racist prick. His spit landed on my face and legs, not to mention his racial slurs. Luckily @braedenriehl was videoing behind me and caught this guy. He ended up spitting on the caucasian couple behind us too. @calgarypolice @ctv_calgary @globalcalgary
A post shared by JESSICA | Life Lover (@itsjesslau) on
وأثار تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد موجة عنصرية في معظم دول العالم تجاه الآسيويين عمومًا والصينيين على وجه الخصوص.
وتم رصد عدد كبير من حالات تنمّر استهدفت آسيويين مغتربين في الخارج.