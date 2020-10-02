الولايات المتحدة
الجمعة 2 أكتوبر 2020 16:32

باللوح والقلم.. نائبة في الكونغرس تواجه مدير شركة أدوية بأرباحه الخيالية (فيديو)

النائبة كاتي بورتر بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان
النائبة كاتي بورتر قامت بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان
مواقع التواصل
تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقطعاً مصوراً لنائبة في الكونغرس الأمريكي وهي تستجوب مديراً سابقاً لإحدى شركات صناعة الأدوية بشأن تغير أسعار الأدوية على مدار سنوات.

وقامت النائبة كاتي بورتر بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان، أمام الجميع مستخدمة لوحا وقلما وأمام كاميرات التصوير.

وعندما سألته النائبة عن سبب تغير سعر دواء السرطان عبر السنوات، وهل هناك تغير في مدى فعاليته في علاج المرضى لم يستطع المدير الرد.

واختتمت النائبة استجوابها قائلة "لنلخص الأمر إذن: لم يتحسن الدواء، لم يتحسن مرضى السرطان، ولكن تحسنت قدرتك أنت على جني الأموال، وتحسنت مهاراتك في التلاعب بالأسعار".

وكتبت بورتر قائلة "نصف مليون دولار، هذه هي المكافأة التي حصل عليها الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (بيغ فارما) بعد رفعه سعر دواء واحد لعلاج السرطان".

وأضافت "كم عدد المرضى الذين ماتوا لعدم استطاعتهم تحمل تكاليف هذا الدواء".

وحقق المقطع أكثر من 21 مليون مشاهدة منذ رفعه، وأشاد مغردون بما قامت به النائبة وتسبب في إحراج المدير التنفيذي السابق للشركة وإظهار حجم الأموال التي تخطت 13 مليون دولار في عام 2017، من ضمنها 500 ألف دولار مكافأة له نتيجة رفع سعر هذا الدواء فقط.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
خدمة سند
كلمات مفتاحية
نائبة
الكونغرس الأمريكي
استجواب
شركة أدوية
مرضى السرطان

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
إحياء الذكرى الثانية لمقتل خاشقجي وتفاصيل جديدة عن المتهمين (فيديو)
Thumbnail
مصر.. استغاثة عالم آثار لمنع شركة إسرائيلية من بيع آثار مصرية في مزاد علني
Thumbnail
شاهد: ضربات جوية أذرية تدمر قوات أرمينية في إقليم قره باغ
Thumbnail
مسيرة في البحرين ترفض التطبيع مع إسرائيل (فيديو)
Thumbnail
"السيسي عدو الله" و"جمعة الغضب الثانية" يتصدران في مصر مع تجدد دعوات التظاهر

الأكثر قراءة

  1. شاهد: سكان صنعاء يستقبلون العيد وسط أزمة اقتصادية
  2. أمريكا تندد بخطة إسرائيلية لبناء مستوطنات جديدة
  3. العفو الدولية: تدهور صحة عائشة الشاطر جراء تعرضها للتعذيب الشديد
  4. النظام السوري يقصف مسلحين سوريين في عرسال
  5. الكشف عن صورة شقيق زعيم كوريا الشمالية أثناء احتضاره