فيروس كورونا
السبت 28 مارس 2020 15:50

بالضرب والتمارين القاسية.. عقاب مخترقي حظر كورونا في الهند (فيديو)

شرطيون هنود يعاقبون ويضربون مخترقي الحظر المفروض بسبب كورونا
مواقع التواصل
انتشرت لقطات مصورة عبر منصات التواصل ومواقع إخبارية، لأفراد بالشرطة الهندية وهم يعاقبون ويضربون بالعصى، المواطنين الذين خالفوا أمر الإغلاق التام المفروض في البلاد بسبب وباء كورونا.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو رجال شرطة وهم يضربون مواطنين بالعصي على ظهورهم لمخالفتهم قرار السلطات، فيما أجبر آخرون على ممارسة تمارين القرفصاء والضغط القاسية لفترة طويلة كعقاب قبل أن يخلى سبيلهم.

ولم يسلم من أيدي رجال الشرطة إلا أولئك المارة الذين يعملون على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية والمستثنون من الحظر.

وتسببت بعض هذه المقاطع التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع، بإيقاف بعض رجال الشرطة عن العمل وإحالتهم إلى التحقيق.

وسجلت الهند التي يبلغ تعدادها أكثر من مليار نسمة، 873 إصابة و19 وفيات، ما دفع الحكومة، الثلاثاء الماضي، إلى فرض إغلاق تام في البلاد لمدة 3 أسابيع للسيطرة على الوباء، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع حالات الإصابة.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل
كلمات مفتاحية
كورونا
الهند

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
شاهد: "مع الحكيم" وتطورات فيروس كورونا في العالم
Thumbnail
صناعة التاريخ .. رغم كورونا!
Thumbnail
الحكومة المصرية تنفي زيادة الرواتب والمقررات التموينية وسط أزمة اقتصادية
Thumbnail
جهاز صغير يحدد الإصابة بكورونا في خمس دقائق
Thumbnail
استوديو كورونا.. مذيعة أمريكية تقدم نشرة الأخبار من غرفة نومها (فيديو)

الأكثر قراءة

  1. شاهد: "مع الحكيم" وتطورات فيروس كورونا في العالم
  2. الحكومة المصرية تنفي زيادة الرواتب والمقررات التموينية وسط أزمة اقتصادية
  3. جهاز صغير يحدد الإصابة بكورونا في خمس دقائق
  4. استوديو كورونا.. مذيعة أمريكية تقدم نشرة الأخبار من غرفة نومها (فيديو)
  5. رويترز: دبلوماسيان إيرانيان حرضا على قتل معارض في إسطنبول (فيديو)