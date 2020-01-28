الصراع في سوريا
الثلاثاء 28 يناير 2020 22:36

بالصور: أب يحتضن طفله خوفاً عليه من قصف طائرات النظام السوري

تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا التقطت لأب سوري يحتضن ابنه خوفا عليه من قصف لطائرات النظام ومقاتلات روسية استهدف النازحين الفارين من القصف في محيط مدينة سراقب شرق إدلب

وأثارت الصور تفاعلا واسعا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وشاركتها حسابات لهيئات وناشطين.

واعتبر النشطاء الصورة نموذجا من المشاهد القاسية التي تمر على النازحين السوريين رغم هروبهم من أماكن القصف.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
كلمات مفتاحية
سوريا
إدلب

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
طاجيكستان تعتقل 113 شخصا بتهمة الانتماء إلى "جماعة الإخوان المسلمين"
Thumbnail
ردا على ترمب.. الرئاسة الفلسطينية تنشر خرائط لمراحل الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لفلسطين

الأكثر قراءة

  1. طاجيكستان تعتقل 113 شخصا بتهمة الانتماء إلى "جماعة الإخوان المسلمين"
  2. ردا على ترمب.. الرئاسة الفلسطينية تنشر خرائط لمراحل الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لفلسطين
  3. أبو مازن: صفقة القرن لن تمر وستذهب إلى مزبلة التاريخ
  4. وسم "فلسطين الحرة" يتصدر الترند العالمي بعد إعلان "صفقة القرن"
  5. مصر "تقدر" صفقة القرن الأمريكية