الوجه الآخر لكورونا: طيور "الفلامينغو" تغطي سماء الهند (فيديو)

طائر النحام (الفلامينغو) في مدينة بومباي الهندية
ظهرت عشرات الآلاف من طيور النحام "الفلامينغو" في سماء وبحيرات مدينة مومباي، على الساحل الغربي للهند؛ لتكسو الأمكنة باللون الوردي.

ويعتقد أن ظهور طيور الفلامينغو بهذه الأعداد الهائلة مرده إلى انخفاض مستويات التلوث بالمدينة؛ بفضل التزام السكان بالبقاء في بيوتهم تفاديا لانتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

يذكر أن الهند سجلت إصابة 37 ألفًا و776 شخصًا بالفيروس الذي أودى بحياة ألف و223 مصابًا، في حين تعافى 10 آلاف و7 مصابين، حتى الساعة.

وعالميًا، يقترب عدد المصابين من ثلاثة ملايين ونصف المليون مصاب، إذ أصاب الفيروس 3 ملايين و435 ألفًا و492 شخصًا، وقضى جراء الإصابة 241 ألفًا و465 مصابًا، بينما تعافى مليون و97 ألفًا و404 مصابين، حتى اللحظة.

