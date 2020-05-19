إقالة مسؤولة رصد أعداد مصابي كورونا بولاية فلوريدا لرفضها تقليل الأرقام
وذكرت وسائل الإعلام أن ريبيكا جونز قالت في رسالة إلكترونية إلى زملائها وعدد من الأشخاص المشتركين في البرنامج أنه تم تنحيتها عن منصبها منذ الخامس من مايو/ أيار الجاري لرفضها التلاعب في الأرقام لدعم قرار إعادة فتح الولاية مرة أخرى.
وأشاد مسؤولون من البيت الأبيض بالبرنامج الذي صممه ويديره فريق برئاسة ريبيكا، قائلين إنه كان يقدم المعلومات بسهولة للجميع من الباحثين والمتخصصين ووسائل الإعلام والجمهور.
وتعمل ريبيكا كأستاذ جامعي مساعد للرياضيات.
وأعادت السلطات فتح الولاية التي كان سبق إغلاقها مثل باقي الولايات الأمريكية كإجراء احترازي لمكافحة فيروس كورونا المستجد.
وعبر باحثون وسياسيون عن مخاوفهم من تؤثر إقالة ريبيكا على الأرقام الحقيقة وحالة الوباء.
The data scientist who designed Florida's COVID-19 dashboard — a mobile friendly, intuitive display of the outbreak — has been removed from her position because she refused to censor data and manipulate numbers to generate support for reopening, she says https://t.co/tfINPDuFiU pic.twitter.com/Gd28JpBFgl— Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) May 19, 2020
Architect and manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard says she was removed from her position for allegedly refusing to manually change the data. https://t.co/ipWXqcngBV— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 19, 2020
This is outrageous!— Jim Kennedy (@JK4Florida) May 19, 2020
ولم يعلق حاكم الولاية رون ديسانتس على تقارير إقالة ريبيكا.