فيروس كورونا
الثلاثاء 19 مايو 2020 22:59

إقالة مسؤولة رصد أعداد مصابي كورونا بولاية فلوريدا لرفضها تقليل الأرقام

ريبيكا جونز مسؤولة رصد أعداد مصابي كوفيد-19 بولاية فلوريدا
تويتر
قالت وسائل إعلام أمريكية إن المسؤولة عن تصميم وإدارة برنامج رصد أعداد المصابين بكوفيد-19 في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية أقيلت من منصبها لرفضها التلاعب في الأرقام.

وذكرت وسائل الإعلام أن ريبيكا جونز قالت في رسالة إلكترونية إلى زملائها وعدد من الأشخاص المشتركين في البرنامج أنه تم تنحيتها عن منصبها منذ الخامس من مايو/ أيار الجاري لرفضها التلاعب في الأرقام لدعم قرار إعادة فتح الولاية مرة أخرى.

وأشاد مسؤولون من البيت الأبيض بالبرنامج الذي صممه ويديره فريق برئاسة ريبيكا، قائلين إنه كان يقدم المعلومات بسهولة للجميع من الباحثين والمتخصصين ووسائل الإعلام والجمهور.

وتعمل ريبيكا كأستاذ جامعي مساعد للرياضيات.

وأعادت السلطات فتح الولاية التي كان سبق إغلاقها مثل باقي الولايات الأمريكية كإجراء احترازي لمكافحة فيروس كورونا المستجد.

وعبر باحثون وسياسيون عن مخاوفهم من تؤثر إقالة ريبيكا على الأرقام الحقيقة وحالة الوباء.

ولم يعلق حاكم الولاية رون ديسانتس على تقارير إقالة ريبيكا.

المصدر
الجزيرة
وسائل إعلام أمريكية

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
شاهد: لحظات مؤثرة للقاء شاب بوالديه بعد 32 عاما من اختطافه وبيعه
Thumbnail
420 ألف حالة حمل "غير مقصودة" في إندونيسيا بسبب كورونا
Thumbnail
القاهرة والخرطوم: لابد من اتفاق "ثلاثي" حول سد النهضة الإثيوبي
Thumbnail
إندونيسيا تدعو السعودية لحسم قرارها بشأن تنظيم الحج.. ما الجديد؟
Thumbnail
الدراما.. وغياب الحركة الإسلامية في الخارج!

الأكثر قراءة

  1. شاهد: لحظات مؤثرة للقاء شاب بوالديه بعد 32 عاما من اختطافه وبيعه
  2. 420 ألف حالة حمل "غير مقصودة" في إندونيسيا بسبب كورونا
  3. القاهرة والخرطوم: لابد من اتفاق "ثلاثي" حول سد النهضة الإثيوبي
  4. إقالة مسؤولة رصد أعداد مصابي كورونا بولاية فلوريدا لرفضها تقليل الأرقام
  5. إندونيسيا تدعو السعودية لحسم قرارها بشأن تنظيم الحج.. ما الجديد؟