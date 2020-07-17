سد النهضة
الجمعة 17 يوليو 2020 00:34

إثيوبيون يحتفلون ببدء ملء سد النهضة ويرونه انتصارًا لبلادهم

إثيوبيا أثارت جدلا كبيرا أمس بإعلانها البدء في ملء سد النهضة لتعود وتنفي وتعتذر
إثيوبيا أثارت جدلا كبيرا أمس بإعلانها البدء في ملء سد النهضة لتعود وتنفي وتعتذر
رويترز
رغم حجب خدمات الإنترنت في البلاد وعودته جزئيًّا، عبَّر مغردون إثيوبيون، على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عن فرحتهم بإعلان وسائل إعلام محلية بدء ملء سد النهضة.

واعتبر بعض المغردين الإثيوبيين أن الإعلان عن بدء ملء سد النهضة انتصارًا لدولتهم، وردًا على دول قالت إنه لا يمكن لإثيوبيا الإعلان عن ملء السد من دون اتفاق مع مصر والسودان. 

وعبر مغردون آخرون عن سعادتهم بهذا الإعلان قائلين إن التاريخ سيسجل هذا اليوم كيوم تدخل فيه إثيوبيا عهد الازدهار والنمو الاقتصادي معدّدين فوائد السد الاقتصادية والتنموية. 

في حين، أرسل مغردون رسائل تطمينية بأن سد النهضة لا يلغي جريان مياه النيل الأزرق، ولا يعتبر إنجازًا إثيوبيًّا فقط، بل ستمتد فائدته إلى عددٍ من الدول الأفريقية.

وأحدثت التصريحات الإثيوبية المتضاربة حول ملء سد النهضة ربكة لدى الإثيوبيين، الذين فضل بعضهم عدم الانتظار حتى الإعلان الرسمي، إذ أعلنت هيئة البث الحكومية في إثيوبيا EBC على صفحتها في فيسبوك عن بداية ملء سد النهضة قبل أن تُعدِّل المنشور لاحقا.

وعدّلت EBC منشورها معتذرةً عن معلومات أوردتها بالخطأ، عقب تغريدات لوزير الري الإثيوبي،سيليشي بيكيلي، والتي وضح فيها أن ما حدث هو تجمع للمياه بصورة طبيعية بسبب الأمطار وليس قرارًا بملء السد.

وفي السياق، رد الدبلوماسي وعضو وفد التفاوض الإثيوبي في مفاوضات سد النهضة، زيريهون آبي، في تغريدة له على بيان وزارة الري السودانية، والتي قالت إن "مقاييس تدفق المياه في محطة الديم الحدودية مع إثيوبيا توضّح أن هناك تراجعًا في مستويات المياه بما يعادل 90 مليون متر مكعب يوميًا، وهو ما يؤكد إغلاق بوابات سد النهضة". 

ووصف آبي المعلومات الواردة في بيان وزارة الري السودانية بالأخبار الكاذبة والمفبركة، ومؤكدًا أنه في حال إغلاق إثيوبيا بوابات سد النهضة لتوقَّف تدفق المياه إلى السودان بصورة كلية.

اقرأ أيضًا:

شاهد: كيف تعامل الإعلام المصري مع إعلان بدء ملء سد النهضة؟

ملء سد النهضة.. تخبط إثيوبي وترقب مصري سوداني

رويترز: محادثات سد النهضة وصلت إلى طريق مسدود

إثيوبيا تنفي بدء ملء سد النهضة

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
خدمة سند

اقرأ أيضا

Thumbnail
شاهد: ريال مدريد بطلا للدوري الإسباني للمرة الـ34 في تاريخه
Thumbnail
مسؤول أمريكي: الأوربيون يغضون الطرف عن إرسال مصر والإمارات أسلحة لليبيا
Thumbnail
موسكو تنفي مشاركة عسكريين روس في العمليات بليبيا
Thumbnail
بيان جديد لمفتي سلطنة عمان بشأن إعادة "آيا صوفيا" مسجدا
Thumbnail
ليبيا: انتشال 226 جثة من مقابر جماعية بعد انسحاب حفتر

الأكثر قراءة

  1. شاهد: ريال مدريد بطلا للدوري الإسباني للمرة الـ34 في تاريخه
  2. مسؤول أمريكي: الأوربيون يغضون الطرف عن إرسال مصر والإمارات أسلحة لليبيا
  3. إثيوبيون يحتفلون ببدء ملء سد النهضة ويرونه انتصارًا لبلادهم
  4. موسكو تنفي مشاركة عسكريين روس في العمليات بليبيا
  5. بيان جديد لمفتي سلطنة عمان بشأن إعادة "آيا صوفيا" مسجدا