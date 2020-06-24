أمريكا: مقابر جماعية تثير الغضب ضد ترمب.. ما القصة؟ (فيديو)

فيروس كورونا
تصاعدت الاتهامات ضد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم الأربعاء، عقب تداول نشطاء مقاطع مصورة لمقابر جماعية لضحايا فيروس كورونا المستجد (المسبب لمرض كوفيد-19).

وشارك مغردون عبر وسمي #TrumpKillsUS و#EndTheNightmare (على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي) مقاطع فيديو لتصريحات سابقة لترمب، وهو يُوجه بتقليل اختبارات فيروس كورونا المستجد؛ لتقليل أعداد المصابين بالفيروس، إلى جانب قوله إن فيروس كورونا ما هو إلا "خدعة".

وأشار نشطاء إلى أن 25 في المئة من ضحايا الفيروس أمريكيون، مُطالبين بعدم التجديد لترمب في الانتخابات المقبلة نتيجة ما قالوا إنها سياساته الخاطئة و"القتل الجماعي" لهم من خلال تلك السياسة.

وعلقت مرشحة الكونغرس عن الحزب الديمقراطي برجيد كالاهان قائلة "إن 5 في المئة من سكان العالم، وأكثر من 25 في المئة من الوفيات على مستوى العالم؛ كان زوجي واحدًا من هذه الوفيات؛ إنها أزمة قيادة".

وقال عضو الحزب الجمهوري السابق ديفيد ويزمان: "انتظر ترمب 70 يومًا بعد اكتشاف فيروس كورونا المستجد، ثم بدأ في التحرك بعد اقتراب عدد الإصابات من 120 ألف إصابة؛ أنهوا هذا الكابوس".

وعلق الإعلامي الأمريكي ديين عبيد الله قائلاً: "ترمب أول رئيس مناهض للولايات المتحدة؛ يتعين علينا أن نهزمه أولًا، ثم نعود إلى هذا السرطان المعروف باسم "مذهب ترمب" إلى هامش المجتمع، وهذا هو التحدي الذي يواجه أبناء جيلنا".

وعلق آخرون على تسارع وتيرة الإصابات في الولايات المتحدة، محمّلين ترمب النتيجة الكارثية التي وصلت إليها الأحداث مقارنة بدول أوربية أخرى.

وتأتي الولايات المتحدة على رأس قائمة الدول المتأثرة سلبًا من تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد، إذ أصاب الفيروس مليونين و425 ألفًا و507 آلاف شخص، وقضى جراء الإصابة بالفيروس التاجي 123 ألفًا و504 مصابين، في حين تعافى مليون و20 ألفًا و455 حالة، حتى الآن.

وعالميًا، أصاب الفيروس التاجي 9 ملايين و423 ألفًا و974 شخصًا، وأودى بحياة 481 ألفًا و455 مصابًا، بينما تعافى 5 ملايين و93 ألفًا و434 مصابًا، حتى اللحظة.

