الأربعاء 20 مايو 2020 22:00

أمريكا: انهيار سدين بولاية ميتشغن عقب فيضانات وآلاف المتضررين (فيديو)

انهار سدان بولاية ميتشغن (شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة) عقب أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات غير مسبوقة، وصفها مسؤولون بـ"المهددة للحياة".

وأدت فيضانات ميتشغن لانهيار سدي (إيدينفيل وسانفورد)، ما نجم عنه خسائر مادية كبيرة ولم يُكشف حتى الآن عن وجود خسائر في الأرواح. 

وكانت حاكمة ولاية ميتشغن، غريتشن وايتمر، قد أعلنت حالة الطوارئ ليلة أمس بعد الضغط على السدين بفعل الأمطار الغزيرة، ما أدى إلى انهيارهما وحدوث فيضان في المدينة.

ووجهت وايتمر السكان بالتحرك إلى المناطق المرتفعة في الولاية تفاديًا للأضرار الناجمة عن الفيضانات، كما ناشدت السلطات المحلية في مدينة ميدلاند السكان القاطنين قرب سد مجاور باللجوء إلى مناطق مرتفعة على الفور؛ خشية تصدع السد بتأثير زيادة ضغط المياه.

وقالت سلطات الإنقاذ في الولاية، الثلاثاء، إن طواقم الطوارئ تعمل على إجلاء السكان على طول نهر تيتباوسي جنوب سد إدينفيل بعد تصدعه.

وتسببت الأمطار الغزيرة خلال الأيام الماضية في ضغط أكبر من المعتاد على السد إثر ارتفاع منسوب مياهه، وتأثر نحو 10 آلاف شخص جراء الإخلاء نتيجة وصول المياه لمستويات غير مسبوقة أدت إلى غرق آلاف البيوت.

