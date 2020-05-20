أمريكا: انهيار سدين بولاية ميتشغن عقب فيضانات وآلاف المتضررين (فيديو)
وأدت فيضانات ميتشغن لانهيار سدي (إيدينفيل وسانفورد)، ما نجم عنه خسائر مادية كبيرة ولم يُكشف حتى الآن عن وجود خسائر في الأرواح.
Dramatic video from the air shows the Edenville, Michigan dam breach. You can see the water pouring out of Wixom Lake. Video by Ryan Kaleto. pic.twitter.com/1Gd58W028E— Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 20, 2020
What about the Sanford dam downstream that will collapse next? Then the water goes on to Midland which is already flooded!— Gino Schafer (@SchaferGino) May 20, 2020
LOOK: Viewer Martin Szeliga sent in several aerial photos of the damage from flood water in Midland County. pic.twitter.com/S7u1ys81SN— Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 20, 2020
Breaking: Video shows the moment Edenville dam collapsed in Midland County, Michigan. Residents in Sanford and Edenville are urged to evacuate immediately. pic.twitter.com/4mgTpoMdYJ— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 20, 2020
Water district #1 of Midland Co. now under boil water advisory— Veronica Gabriel (@veronicagtv) May 20, 2020
Video sent by: Brandon Wise pic.twitter.com/pLRMXuSn25
Several blocks of downtown Midland, Michigan are completely underwater this morning #Michigan #MidlandDam #michiganflood pic.twitter.com/5r5KnK6xzM— Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) May 20, 2020
وكانت حاكمة ولاية ميتشغن، غريتشن وايتمر، قد أعلنت حالة الطوارئ ليلة أمس بعد الضغط على السدين بفعل الأمطار الغزيرة، ما أدى إلى انهيارهما وحدوث فيضان في المدينة.
I will issue an emergency declaration tonight to ensure officials have the resources they need to respond to the Edenville Dam collapse. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated & fully engaged in the response. We’ll share additional information as it becomes available.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 20, 2020
Join us live from Midland High School for an update on the flooding caused by dam breaches in Midland County ⬇️https://t.co/18973Q1OKa— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 20, 2020
ووجهت وايتمر السكان بالتحرك إلى المناطق المرتفعة في الولاية تفاديًا للأضرار الناجمة عن الفيضانات، كما ناشدت السلطات المحلية في مدينة ميدلاند السكان القاطنين قرب سد مجاور باللجوء إلى مناطق مرتفعة على الفور؛ خشية تصدع السد بتأثير زيادة ضغط المياه.
وقالت سلطات الإنقاذ في الولاية، الثلاثاء، إن طواقم الطوارئ تعمل على إجلاء السكان على طول نهر تيتباوسي جنوب سد إدينفيل بعد تصدعه.
وتسببت الأمطار الغزيرة خلال الأيام الماضية في ضغط أكبر من المعتاد على السد إثر ارتفاع منسوب مياهه، وتأثر نحو 10 آلاف شخص جراء الإخلاء نتيجة وصول المياه لمستويات غير مسبوقة أدت إلى غرق آلاف البيوت.