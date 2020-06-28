مقتل جورج فلويد
الأحد 28 يونيو 2020 21:14

أمريكا: اعتقال شاب أسود تصدى لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين (فيديو)

الشرطة الأمريكية تعتقل متظاهر من أصول أفريقية بعد تصديه لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين
تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة لاعتقال الشرطة الأمريكية لمتظاهر من أصول أفريقية بعد تصديه لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين في مدينة تامبا بولاية فلوريدا.

وأظهرت لقطات تلفزيونية السائق الأبيض وهو يحاول المرور عبر حشد من المتظاهرين إلا أنهم رفضوا إفساح الطريق له، ما دفعه إلى محاولة التهديد بدهسهم فتصدى له المتظاهرون.

وأظهرت لقطات أخرى الشرطة وهي تعتقل المتظاهر الذي تصدى للسائق دون توضيح الأسباب.

وقال المتداولون للفيديوهات إن الشرطة سمحت للسائق بالفرار بينما اعتقلت المتظاهر الذي قفز على سيارته.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

