أمام أطفاله.. اعتداء عنيف للشرطة على أمريكي أسود (فيديو)
وأظهرت المقاطع ضغط شرطيين على جسد الشاب وضربهما له، من دون أن تشفع له استغاثته المتكررة وتكراره أنه لايستطيع التنفس.
So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened @fox5atlanta @wsbtv @worldstar
ولم تُظهر أياً من المقاطع، مقاومة الشاب لقوات الشرطة إلا استغاثته بهم للكف عن الاعتداء عليه قائلاً "إنني سأموت" و "أنا لا أستطيع التنفس".
وأعلن مكتب قائد الشرطة بمدينة "كلايتون" فتح تحقيق في الاعتداء الذي قام به الشرطيان للوقوف على حيثياته.
Social Media Video Involving Use Of Force By Sheriff's Deputy Now Under Investigation By Internal Affairs. https://t.co/sTJcGaoozt— SheriffVictorHill (@SheriffVHill) September 12, 2020
2 white cops assault an unarmed black man in front of his kids
