مقتل جورج فلويد
الأحد 13 سبتمبر 2020 21:47

أمام أطفاله.. اعتداء عنيف للشرطة على أمريكي أسود (فيديو)

تداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة، مساء الجمعة الماضي، تُظهر تعرض أمريكي من أصل أفريقي لاعتداء عنيف أمام أطفاله من قبل الشرطة الأمريكية في ولاية جورجيا.

وأظهرت المقاطع ضغط شرطيين على جسد الشاب وضربهما له، من دون أن تشفع له استغاثته المتكررة وتكراره أنه لايستطيع التنفس.

ولم تُظهر أياً من المقاطع، مقاومة الشاب لقوات الشرطة إلا استغاثته بهم للكف عن الاعتداء عليه قائلاً "إنني سأموت" و "أنا لا أستطيع التنفس".

وأعلن مكتب قائد الشرطة بمدينة "كلايتون" فتح تحقيق في الاعتداء الذي قام به الشرطيان للوقوف على حيثياته.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2 white cops assault an unarmed black man in front of his kids

A post shared by Capricorn Jone$ (@jah.vis) on

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
